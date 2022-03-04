Convex Finance Bug Causes CVX Token to Sink on Forced Token Unlock

JEFF MITCHELL
Andrew Thurman
·2 min read

A smart contract bug has forced a team to prematurely unlock a huge portion of its token’s circulating supply, sending markets into disarray.

In a Twitter post Friday, the Convex Finance team wrote that it had redeployed the contracts responsible for the vote-locking governance mechanism after the discovery of a bug that would have granted certain users disproportionate rewards.

“There were no instances of [the bug] being used prior to deployment of the new vlCVX contract. However, since Convex Finance contracts are immutable and non-upgradeable, a new contract had to be deployed. The new vlCVX contract has implemented a fix for this potential bug going forward,” the team wrote in a blog post.

It’s the latest example of the perilously experimental nature of decentralized finance (DeFi), a $200 billion industry where supply shocks, smart contract bugs and volatile prices are often the norm.

Convex’s vote locking mechanism is key to the project’s token economy, one that allows for users to collect “bribes” from protocols and direct liquidity deposits into another protocol, Curve Finance, but only if users lock their tokens for 16 weeks.

This mechanism plays a key part in the complex, multilayered battle to control voting power in another protocol’s token, Curve Finance’s CRV, colloquially known as the “Curve Wars.”

Read more: CRV Extends Rally as ‘Curve Wars’ Intensify

The vote locking mechanism also plays a key role in managing CVX’s circulating supply, with over 72% of the supply locked earlier on Friday. Frequent CVX traders often track major unlock dates, as they can lead to supply and price fluctuations.

As such, the sudden, unexpected unlock of millions of tokens has led to a significant supply shock on Friday.

Prices fell as much as 20% from $19.10 to $15.22 in a matter of hours.

However, large holders have stepped in to add to their positions, and many users have opted to re-lock their tokens rather than take the opportunity to sell, even during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine.

While volatile, prices have been rebounding throughout the afternoon, as CVX currently sits at $16.55, down 15% on the day.

Recommended Stories

  • Complete coverage of the state wrestling championships in Atlantic City

    USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey will have you covered with live results, stories, analysis, photos and more. You can find it all right here.

  • Live results from the NJ state wrestling championships in Atlantic City

    The NJSIAA individual wrestling championships get started Thursday in Atlantic City with 32 wrestlers competing in each weight class.

  • Nvidia Faces an Unusual Demand That Threatens Its Secrets

    America's largest chipmaker Nvidia is continuing to deal with a lingering cyberattack that "totally compromised" its internal systems, as hackers began leaking employee passwords online. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the breach last week, and has since been increasing its demands via messenger portal Telegram. It has taken particular aim at Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate, which crypto evangelists abhor for curbing the amount of cryptocurrency ethereum that can be mined on the company's RTX 30 series graphics cards.

  • Oklahoma Senate committee unanimously passes grocery tax bill

    Oklahoma Senate committee unanimously passes grocery tax bill

  • J.P. Morgan: War Spells Doom for Russian Economy

    Western sanctions are making their mark on Russia's economy, with supposed advantages turning into problems.

  • President Biden is wrong about the source of inflation |Opinion

    Inflation is its own truth test for Biden and Democrats. Come November, it will either continue erode standards of living, or it won't.

  • What China thinks of the global economic war against Russia

    China has long expressed its displeasure with what it calls the US’s “financial hegemony” and its corresponding ability to slap sanctions on foreign countries. Now, as the US and Europe hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese officials, academics, and experts are grappling with the implications of the unfolding full-scale global economic and financial war. Officially, Beijing has opposed the use of sanctions against Russia, deeming them illegal, and counterproductive.

  • What Europe Will Look Like After the War

    Strategist Marko Papic sees surprising changes ahead, including a lift for European industrials and defense stocks. The allure of commodities.

  • Exclusive: Before landing Toyota, NC swung – and missed – at Ford for 5,800 jobs

    With nearly 6,000 jobs, it was a project that would've dwarfed Toyota's initial plans for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. And for a few weeks, North Carolina appeared to have a real shot at winning it.

  • 2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

    The federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money, but some states have stepped up to send residents a fourth stimulus check in 2022. Four states are currently preparing more stimulus...

  • Indian trade, current account deficit seen widening, rupee under pressure

    India's trade and current account deficits are likely to widen, putting pressure on the rupee, as global oil prices surge and the domestic economy reopens from a third wave of the pandemic, economists and analysts said. India's trade deficit widened sharply to $21.19 billion in February compared to $17.94 billion the previous month, preliminary data showed. "The recent increase in crude oil prices beyond $110/barrel and simultaneous revival of domestic demand pose headwinds to India's current account balance as import bill will likely remain elevated," Barclays economist Rahul Bajoria said.

  • New Jersey’s Governor Proposes Tax Rebates for Income Up to $250,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy is including property tax-relief checks in the annual spending plan he will introduce next week, with an average $700 planned for New Jersey homeowners making as much as $250,000 a year. Renters would get about $250.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Ukrainians in U.S. to Receive Protected StatusRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • This Social Security tax is a scandal hiding in plain sight

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may not have anticipated.

  • Fed to raise rates, won't be as restrictive as '90s: Evans

    Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans on Friday said the U.S. central bank is on track to raising rates this year, though it may be "more than I think is essential" to do so at every policy-setting meeting. "I don't think we are going to see nearly as restrictive a setting of monetary policy" as when the Fed raised rates in the 1990s to as high as 6.5%, he said. "It doesn't really change anything that (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell was prepositioning the Fed for the other day."

  • Hungary PM Orban calls sanctions 'double-edged weapon'

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary has supported European Union sanctions against Russia but its own economy will be also inevitably impacted by them, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Orban said the first hit to the Hungarian economy was the Sberbank's shutting down its European operations earlier this week, where many clients including companies lost their money. "Sanctions have a price as it is a double-edged weapon, and we will pay this price in the short term," Orban said in an interview, adding the government had to work to mitigate the direct damage from the measures against Russia.

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for Russia’s Economy. 50-50 Odds on a Russian Bond Default.

    That’s what’s being priced in by credit-default swaps, a portfolio manager says, as the Kremlin battles against the effects of unprecedented sanctions and isolation from much of the global economy.

  • NY Gov. Hochul expects Bills stadium deal to be done soon

    An agreement that would commit hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is approaching completion, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confident a deal will be struck before the end of the month. One outstanding issue she specifically mentioned was the length of the lease to ensure the franchise’s long-term presence in the Buffalo region. “There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process,” Hochul said.

  • White House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress Fumes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian crude oil as Congress races toward passing such a restriction to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi JinpingWall Street Is

  • S.Korea Feb inflation accelerates to near decade high amid Ukraine crisis

    South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in February and stood above the central bank's 2% target for an 11th month, adding pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates amid surging oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The consumer price index (CPI) for February rose 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, exceeding a 3.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey and a notch below the decade high of 3.8% marked in November. "Future development of the Ukraine crisis and its impact on oil prices will play a major role in inflation," he said.