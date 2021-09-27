Treasuries Face Risk of Prolonged Selloff From Convexity Hedging

Edward Bolingbroke
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The latest burst higher in Treasury yields could get an extra push from hedging flows linked to mortgage-backed securities and a cold shoulder from Japanese investors, often known to buy the dip in the U.S. government bond market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The climb in yields since last week’s Federal Reserve meeting “has brought the mortgage universe closer to the point of peak negative convexity,” Morgan Stanley agency MBS strategists wrote in a Sept. 24 note. Negative-convexity hedging involves selling Treasuries to compensate for a scenario where rising yields lengthen the duration of mortgage debt as refinancings slow.

It was the same dynamic seen back in March, when comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell drove U.S. 10-year yields toward their peak level of 2021 approaching 1.8%. That move soon faded as buyers of Treasuries emerged and because the Fed’s large footprint in the mortgage market, thanks to its monthly purchases of MBS, has muted the impact of convexity-hedging flows.

Morgan Stanley sees 10-year yields rising to 1.8% by the end of the year, versus a high of about 1.51% Monday. That’s because the break of the roughly 1.24%-to-1.37% range -- which had broadly held over the past couple of months -- “can encourage duration repositioning across mortgage portfolios,” wrote Matthew Hornbach, a strategist.

Morgan Stanley also cites a lack of Japanese investor appetite to buy Treasuries amid the back-up in yields, particularly from commercial banks, as a reason to expect a further selloff.

Recent gains in Japanese shares have “reduced the incentive for banks in Japan to earn income and, possibly, capital gains,” the strategists said.

This week’s U.S. debt auctions could provide an additional catalyst for higher yields. The market appeared to easily absorb Monday’s double sale of 2- and 5-year notes, but not before 5-year yields reached 0.99%, the highest level since February last year. The week’s auction conclude with a $62 billion 7-year note sale Tuesday.

(Updates pricing.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House of Pies manager answers to charges of credit card abuse

    Tarek Tahan didn't say anything to ABC13's cameras after he was given $1,000 bond and ordered not to use credit cards that aren't his.

  • Fed’s Rosengren announces September 30 retirement after trading scandal

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman, and Brian Sozzi discuss the retirement of Boston Fed leader Eric Rosengren and outlook for the Fed.&nbsp;

  • Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

    Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved. France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which reportedly is linked to the Kremlin, in Mali, which also hosts a more than 18,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission.

  • Sas: Red Notice

    Tom Buckingham (SAM HEUGHAN), a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis (RUBY ROSE) and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British governments darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Tom is the only hope that

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Fed's Powell: Reopening economic bottlenecks could be "more enduring"

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The higher prices and hiring difficulties seen as the U.S. economy reopens from the pandemic could prove "more enduring than anticipated," and the Federal Reserve would move against unchecked inflation if needed, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. "If sustained higher inflation were to become a serious concern, we would certainly respond and use our tools to ensure that inflation runs at levels that are consistent with our goal." Powell's testimony also repeated key points from the Fed's policy meeting last week, including that strong economic growth is expected to continue this year even as some parts of the economy have been slowed by the surge this summer of the coronavirus Delta variant.

  • Apple and Other Big Tech Stocks Slumped—but the Dow Was Unscathed. Here’s Why.

    Apple stock fell, as did the rest of the Big Tech gang. The however, rose because rising bond yields indicate that investors are feeling more confident about the economic recovery. First off, long-dated bond yields are rising, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting as high as 1.5%.

  • China’s Electricity Curbs Risk Wider Damage This Time

    Beijing may eventually capitulate and take a step back on its emission control measures, but skyrocketing coal prices mean many Chinese power plants are operating at lower margins or even at a loss.

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here is the next problem for the stock market

    All bad news is priced into the stock market, until it isn't.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • It's hard to be bearish on the stock market as risk-happy Millennials inherit $2 trillion per year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Lee identified four factors that show why investors ought to take a long-term bullish view on stocks - perhaps even through 2038.

  • UPDATE 4-Pelosi sets Thursday vote on infrastructure, eyes smaller social spending bill

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday set a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for Thursday and voiced confidence it would pass. Debate on the legislation, which passed the Senate with Democratic and Republican support on Aug. 10 and would help fund road, bridge, airport, school and other construction projects, will begin on Monday, she added. Pelosi has not yet set a date to bring to the floor a larger, $3.5 trillion social welfare and climate bill - whose cost has divided her fellow Democrats - and said it is still under negotiation.

  • As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more

    Top African oil exporters Nigeria and Angola will struggle to boost output to their OPEC quota levels until at least next year as underinvestment and nagging maintenance problems continue to hobble output, sources at their respective oil firms warn. Their battle mirrors that of several other members of the OPEC+ group who curbed production in the past year to support prices when COVID-19 hit demand, but are now failing to ramp up output https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-compliance-with-oil-cuts-rises-116-august-sources-say-2021-09-21 to meet soaring global fuel needs as economies recover. However, Nigeria and Angola have underproduced by an average of 276,000 bpd so far this year out of their combined average OPEC quota of 2.83 million bpd according to Refinitiv data.

  • What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

    September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.

  • China Oversees Accounts, No Payment: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s housing regulator boosted oversight of China Evergrande Group’s bank accounts to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted to creditors. The developer’s funds must first be used for construction to ensure project delivery, according to people familiar with the plan. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids

  • Market Recap: Monday, September 27

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, DC. Larry Shover, D. Alexander Capital CIO and Tom Essaye, The Sevens Report Research Founder joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Amazon will feel profit pressure from higher wages and growing workforce, Morgan Stanley says

    Amazon.com Inc.’s plans for higher wages and a bigger workforce will put pressure on the company’s profit and EBIT, Morgan Stanley says, driving down analysts’ price target on the e-commerce giant. Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight stock rating but cut its price target to $4,100 from $4,300 in a Monday note. Amazon stock was trading at $3,414.65 late Monday, with shares up 4.8% for the year to date.

  • Social Security Cost of Living Projection Dips Slightly, But Still Historically High

    Next year's Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment could be the highest in nearly 40 years.

  • YouHodler: Integrating Safety Protocols to Protect Your Digital Assets

    Photo by Ewan Kennedy on Unsplash When dealing with assets you can’t hold in your hand, there’s always a fear of a hacking scenario. In fact, if you look in the news, you’ll find that cybercrime stories are a regular occurrence. That’s why it’s important to secure your personal computer with security software that will not only block viruses and malware from sneaking into your system but keep your data secure. With the rise of cryptocurrency and other digital assets becoming commonplace in peopl