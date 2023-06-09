Convict found with meth, gun months after prison release pleads no contest

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man with a long history of narcotics violations pleaded no contest Monday, June 5, to charges of possession of methamphetamine as a second-offense habitual offender and third-degree fleeing a police officer.

Shaden C. Sanders, 41, entered his pleas in two separate criminal complaints filed within 30 days of each other just months after being discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections in November 2022 for a previous drug conviction.

Information used to establish a factual basis for both pleas came from police reports which indicated that on March 15 the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office found Sanders to be in possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a firearm.

He was able to post bond and was awaiting trial when law enforcement in the city of Hillsdale tried to pull him over in the evening hours of April 12, but Sanders led officers on a high speed chase that left town and ended abruptly in Hillsdale Township.

Sanders again was found in possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

After his second arrest, the courts revoked Sanders' bond in his first case and ordered he be held without bond.

Sanders is tentatively scheduled for sentencing in both matters at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7 and faces up to 20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to simple possession of methamphetamine and was sent back to prison for a fourth time after officers arrested him in front of Davis Middle School with a large quantity of methamphetamine, a firearm and stolen body armor.

Prior to that, Sanders had served prison sentences for burglary, receiving stolen property, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

