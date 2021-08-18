Convict leads police on chase

Aug. 18—GREENUP — A Greenup man who pleaded guilty last year to reduced charges in a February 2020 pistol-whipping led police on a car chase early Saturday morning, according to court records.

Flatwoods Police said 20-year-old Ian T. Holcomb led Ohio authorities on a chase up U.S. 23 into the area of Fourth Street, where he bailed out of his car.

Ohio officers struggled with the suspect and he was placed in the back of a Russell Police cruiser, records show. That's when a Flatwoods officer determined he was intoxicated, records show.

Holcomb was on probation at the time, after pleading guilty in July 2020 to fourth-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in 8 ounces of weed in Boyd County Circuit Court, according to court records.

In that case, Holcomb was accused of pistol-whipping a man in the 300 block of 24th Street, then fleeing with a backpack full of reefer into a room at the Winchester Inn. He was initially charged with second-degree assault, but that was knocked down to misdemeanor assault in pursuant to his plea.

Boyd County Judge George Davis sentenced Holcomb to serve five years in prison for his convictions, which would be suspended in favor of five years of probation.

The car chase isn't the first time Holcomb has run afoul of the law since being placed on probation — according to court records found in Boyd County, he was arrested for drug possession after two Ecstasy pills were found in a car he was riding in at a traffic stop.

Prosecutors dismissed the charge of simple possession of a first-degree drug in April 2021 after finding that the driver of the car took responsibility for the drugs, court records show.

Holcomb is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

