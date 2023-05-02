Convict who was about to be released from prison now charged with killing beloved chef in 2018 Brooklyn drive-by

A convict who was about to be released from prison on a weapons rap has now been charged with killing a beloved chef in a 2018 Brooklyn drive-by, police said Tuesday.

Marc Jean, 35, was charged with murder Tuesday for allegedly killing Argenis Cabrera in a drive-by shooting in Crown Heights on July 3, 2018.

Cabrera, 33, was just steps from his home on Union St. near Troy Ave. when his killer opened fire from a passing minivan about 2:45 a.m., cops said.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Jean was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon for an unrelated crime and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was due to be released from prison later this month on those charges.

It was not immediately clear how cops finally linked Jean to the killing. He lives in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, according to cops.

In addition to murder, he is charged with attempted murder, weapon possession and reckless endangerment. A second person was nearly struck by the spray of bullets.

Cabrera collapsed to the sidewalk while the shooter and another man drove off east in the white Honda Odyssey.

After crashing he minivan about half a block away near Schenectady Ave., the two men bailed out and ran three blocks into the subway station at Eastern Parkway.

Cabrera was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

Heartbroken family members in 2018 described Cabrera as a lovable “clown” — but had no idea how he ended up targeted by a killer.

“We used to call him a payaso [clown in Spanish] cause he made people laugh left and right,” the victim’s brother Johnathan Cabrera, 29, said. “It was just what he did — his mannerisms, his dance moves. He was a goofy guy.”

Cabrera got into cooking at an early age — and his family relished every moment he was in the kitchen.

“Whenever he cooked, we ate everything,” Cabrera said. “He loved making soul food, mac and cheese, buffalo wings, anything we could eat while we hung out.”