Convicted of 2014 Topeka murder, Cortez Timley dies Wednesday in Kansas prison at 33

The man convicted of murder in a 2014 Topeka drive-by shooting has died in a Kansas prison.

Cortez Timley died Wednesday at Larned State Correctional Facility, where he was an inmate. He was 33.

His earliest possible release date had been in July 2041.

The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating, as is protocol when a prisoner dies in state custody, and a cause of death has not been determined.

Timley was convicted in Shawnee County District Court of first-degree murder, as well as three drug possession charges and a misdemeanor of interfering with law enforcement from a separate case.

The murder conviction stemmed from the June 13, 2014, killing of Jermel Robbins in the 2100 block of S.E. Kentucky. Witnesses and phone records helped investigators identify Timley as the suspect who shot out of the passenger window of a car.

The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction.

Robbins' murder was thought to be tied to the May 2014 shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, who was killed hours after getting married.

Timley was also convicted of a federal gun crime in connection to the shooting, pleading guilty. Federal prosecutors said he admitted to possessing the guns "to protect their drug supply."

Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka murderer Cortez Timley, 33, dies in Kansas prison