Convicted Alexandria bomber granted right to represent himself days before sentencing

The man convicted of exploding a homemade bomb in an extortion attempt at an Alexandria business was granted Thursday the right to represent himself with just days to go before his sentencing.

Daniel Dewayne Aikens was convicted by a federal jury Nov. 18 of all eight counts he faced for three bombings — one in Monroe, two in Alexandria — in 2019 and 2020. He was convicted on three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act, one count of using an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.

Prosecutors are asking U.S. District Senior Judge Dee Drell for a lengthy sentence. He was set to be sentenced on March 3, but that had been changed to Feb. 27, according to an order signed by Drell on Jan. 18, before Drell granted the motion to represent himself.

After a short hearing that mostly was closed to the public because of discussions revolving around attorney-client privilege, Drell granted Aikens' motion but ordered his former attorneys, Wayne J. Blanchard and Natalie Jihad Awad, to remain as stand-by counsel.

Law enforcement searched around businesses on the MacArthur Drive service road between Monroe Street and Rapides Avenue on Jan. 2, 2020, after a small explosion in the area.

Drell told Aikens he was welcome to file a sentencing memorandum with the court and that he'd be given the opportunity to address the court at his sentencing. Drell also acknowledged a fax that had been sent to the court by Aiken's mother, but he did not reveal the contents of her letter.

Aikens' sentencing date has been continued. No new date has been selected yet.

In the motion filed Jan. 30, Aiken had listed 13 grievances against his counsel. Among other things, Aikens claims he told his attorney he was abducted by authorities Jan. 6, 2020, the date he was arrested after the bombing four days earlier outside the now-closed PayDay Today business in Alexandria four days earlier. He's been in federal custody since that day.

Aikens also alleged he was denied an attorney four times during his interview with investigators on the day of his arrest and was "subjected to prolonged physical and mental abuse by authorities." He continued that he notified his attorney in July 2020 about injuries he claims he received, ranging from a chipped tooth to a torn rotator cuff, but nothing was done.

To all of the claims Aikens makes in the motion, he writes that his attorney "neglicted (sic) to address the issue."

In addition, he wrote that he received a "live bullet" in his mail during April 2020 while being held at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. A message left earlier this month for the center's warden, Roger Henson, wasn't returned.

Before Thursday's hearing ended, Aikens told Drell he does intend to revisit a motion he filed in December that sought a new trial. Drell had denied that motion, but Aikens can bring it back up now that he's representing himself.

A hearing on that motion will happen Monday afternoon.

Aikens still faces a second-degree murder charge in Grant Parish in connection with the Dec. 31, 2017, death of 29-year-old Keelien Darquis Lewis. He's accused of killing Lewis for a $250,000 life insurance policy he had taken out on the Dry Prong man, who had worked for his lawn care business for three weeks.

