Convicted armed career criminal sentenced to 20 years in prison

Nov. 3—MACON — A Macon resident with a lengthy criminal history, who was convicted by a federal jury this summer of multiple gun and drug distribution charges, was sentenced to prison for his crimes.

Kelvin Henry, 56, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman (Tripp) Self. Henry was tried and convicted by a federal jury on Aug. 10 of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute Tramadol, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Kelvin Henry is an armed career criminal who made the choice to perpetuate violence in our community each time he picked up a gun and trafficked narcotics," Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said. "He is now being held accountable for his continued criminal activities. Reducing crime and violence in Macon and across the Middle District of Georgia is an ongoing, communitywide effort of highest importance. This office will do our part by bringing repeat offenders to justice."

"This menacing poly-drug trafficker, who happens to be a career criminal, was nabbed because of the great working relationship that DEA has with its federal, state and local counterparts and the United States Attorney's Office," Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said. "Mr. Henry will now spend well-deserved time in prison for the crimes he committed and his apprehension makes our communities a safer place today."

"We are grateful that a career of criminal behavior spanning over thirty years has culminated in this significant prison sentence," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said. "This sends a message that engaging in long-term malicious criminal activity has its consequences. Thanks to the investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly as a team to remove Kelvin Henry and his dangerous ways from our community for a long time to come."

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, a confidential source informed agents in January 2019 that Henry was selling crystal methamphetamine, heroin and other illegal drugs for the past eight years from his Macon residence. Following an investigation, a search warrant was issued, and law enforcement searched Henry's property on March 7, 2019, recovering a semi-automatic pistol, bundles of cash, and more than a kilogram of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and Tramadol. Henry is considered an armed career criminal due to his lengthy criminal record, which includes seven felony convictions, among them convictions for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Peach County.

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Keyes and Paul McCommon prosecuted the case.