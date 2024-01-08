Convicted arsonist who failed to show up for sentencing apprehended

Jan. 8—WELCH — A man who was convicted last year of arson but failed to appear for sentencing last week has been apprehended by deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

Harry Lee Steele Jr., 40 of Premier was arrested for an arson incident which occurred on March 4, 2023 in the Roderfield area of McDowell County, according to a statement from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

A jury found Steele guilty on Oct. 12, 2023 of first-degree arson. Steele failed to appear for sentencing on Jan. 5 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

The sheriff's office announced Monday that Steele had been apprehended.

