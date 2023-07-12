Convicted Atascadero felon found with explosive device, more than 20 guns, sheriff says

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives allegedly found an explosive device, ammunition and more than 20 guns in the possession of an Atascadero man.

The Sheriff’s Office’s special operations unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 4500 block of Farousse Way in rural Paso Robles on June 23, the agency said in a Tuesday news release.

There, detectives found 24 firearms, multiple calibers of ammunition and an “improvised explosive device” belonging to Billy Benjamin Hernandez, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Benjamin Hernandez, 51, is a convicted felon.

Five days later, detectives arrested Benjamin Hernandez on suspicion of 24 counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, seven counts of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of possession of a short barrel rifle, one count of possession of a machine gun, five counts of a felon in possession of ammunition, and one count of possession of a destructive device, the release said.

Detectives then served a warrant at Benjamin Hernandez’s home in the 4300 block of Nogales Avenue in Atascadero, the Sheriff’s Office said, and found more firearms there.

This added 15 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of possession of a short barrel rifle, two counts of possession of a machine gun, five counts of felon in possession of ammunition, and one count of committing a felony while on bail to Benjamin Hernandez’s suspected charges.

Benjamin Hernandez was in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody as of Tuesday without bail listed, according to online records.

