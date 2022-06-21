Convicted bank robber arrested in connection with robbery at Cambridge bank

A man who served prison time for a series of Boston-area bank robberies in 2015 has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Cambridge bank.

The robbery was reported at a bank on Alewife Brook Parkway just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the suspect passed a note but did not show a weapon.

Police arrested Kim Daley inside a pharmacy on River Street after an officer spotted him at a nearby grocery store.

In 2016, Daley pleaded guilty to robbing two Cambridge banks and one bank in Allston. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison.

