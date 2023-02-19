Convicted bank robber arrested for string of thefts in King County

A known convicted bank robber was arrested Saturday in Snoqualmie for his alleged involvement in a string of bank robberies in the past three months.

According to the charging documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Nicholas J. Nelson faces three counts of robbery in the first degree. Documents say Nelson started this robbing spree back in December when he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Chase Bank inside a Fred Meyer in Redmond.

In January, they say he stole up to $13,000 from a Wells Fargo in Kenmore, and at the beginning of February, he stole few thousand from a Banner Bank in Issaquah.

Police say they were able to tie Nelson to some of the robberies based on witness statements and surveillance video of a white Chevy Silverado used as the getaway vehicle. Police also say they noticed Nelson wearing similar clothing in some of the robberies.

Police served an arrest warrant for Nelson on Saturday at a residence in Snoqualmie. Nelson is currently being held at the King County Jail under a $750,000 bond.

Police are still investigating the case, as they believe Nelson could be tied to other bank robberies as well.