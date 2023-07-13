Convicted bank robber to face attempted murder in state court

Jul. 13—GREENUP — A man federally convicted of holding up a PNC bank in Ashland in 2020 faces additional charges stemming from a police chase and shootout that led into Greenup County.

John C. Knotts, 36, of Pedro, Ohio, was convicted in federal court in October 2022 on charges of aiding and abetting bank robbery and a drug trafficking conspiracy for his role in a cross-state drug ring.

The charges kept coming for Knotts, though, who is facing additional charges in state court for a chase on Jan. 28 from Lucasville into South Shore.

Per previous reports, Knotts also faces charges in Scioto County for possessing drugs, guns and attempted murder after firing at officers during the chase.

That pursuit revealed evidence tying Knotts to the scene of the bank robbery earlier that month.

Attorney Charles D. Oppenheimer, appeared on behalf of Knotts, who is held by the U.S. Marshals in Scioto County.

Knotts is charged in Greenup Circuit Court with two counts of attempted murder, importing heroin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of a radio that sends/receives police messages, trafficking marijuana, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Oppenheimer relayed to Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud that the Commonwealth and he required additional time to work out a deal and allow time for outside cases to resolve.

"How much time do you need?" McCloud asked. "He's not serving on our dime."

Knotts's case will be presented again Sept. 7.

He is already set to serve a little more than 13 years in federal prison for the bank robbery and drug trafficking conspiracy.

Knotts faces an additional maximum of 20 years in Kentucky for the attempted murder charge, if convicted.

