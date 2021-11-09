Convicted New Bedford killer who sought revenge for 1997 beating is paroled after 23 years

NEW BEDFORD — When Nelson C. Rodriguez, of New Bedford, shot and killed 18-year-old Filipe Barros in 1997, he was initially convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rodriguez is out on parole.

The state parole board unanimously decided on Sept. 27, 2021, that Rodriguez was “a suitable candidate for parole.”

Exacting revenge after he was severely beaten

At Rodriguez’s 1997 arraignment in New Bedford District Court, then Assistant District Attorney Renee P. Dupuis told the court that Rodriguez had been beaten by three people and one of the assailants was Barros. Rodriguez suffered cracked ribs and broken bones in his face. One eye had been left permanently damaged.

Four months after the beating, Rodriguez found Barros and shot him four times outside a church in the South End of the city. Barros died several hours later at Rhode Island Hospital.

Witnesses testified that before Rodriguez fired at Barros, he yelled at the victim, “Do you remember me? Do you remember the bum rush you gave me?”

Witnesses said that Rodriguez had pulled up in a blue car, got out, went behind the car and shot Barros from about 10 feet away, in front of the Luso Assembly of God Church -- about a block from Barros’ Rivet Street home.

Rodriguez was arrested the day after the shooting on his way to the city’s methadone clinic.

“We believe the motive for the shooting was revenge,” Dupuis told the court.

Rodriguez’s conviction

Rodriguez went on trial for the murder of Barros in November 1998.

It took jurors an hour and a half to render the guilty verdict.

After the judge sentenced him to life in prison Rodriguez glared across the courtroom at the Barros family.

“I’ll do it standing on my head, piece of cake,” Rodriguez said of his impending prison term. “At least I’m alive.”

Rodriguez files for new trial

According to court documents, in 2010, Rodriguez filed a Rule 30 motion for a new trial on the grounds that it was a violation of his constitutional rights to have the courtroom closed during jury selection. He was granted the new trial and, on Feb. 11, 2014, pleaded guilty in Bristol Superior Court to second degree murder. This resulted in a life sentence with parole eligibility at 15 years. Because he had served over 16 years, he became eligible for parole after sentencing.

At his May 2014 parole hearing, Rodriguez told the Parole Board he was born into poverty in Puerto Rico and lived with various family members because his father was in jail and his mother struggled to care for eight children. He described his childhood as positive, but by the time he reached fifth grade he started to struggle and experiment with drugs.

By age 14, he was addicted to heroin, parole documents said. After spending some time in jail for drug offenses, he was able to get a job at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to his brother. Although he received support from family and work, Rodriguez continued to battle his drug addiction.

It was one night in 1997 he went to buy some heroin, and something went wrong. He was beaten up and his injuries included broken bones to his face, cracked ribs and eye damage. He told the parole board he couldn’t focus at work and that “things bothered me that never bothered me before, like I was afraid of loud noises.” He apologized to the Barros family for his crime.

The board denied his parole because it contended Rodriguez did not actively pursue rehabilitation through program participation.

In 2018, the parole board again denied his parole request.

Rodriguez contracts COVID-19

In December 2020 Rodriguez, now 57, was hospitalized with COVID-19, according to an article in the Boston Globe. He was in a coma and on a ventilator and was not expected to live. He was granted medical parole in January 2021. However, when the virus did not prove fatal, his medical parole was revoked, and he was sent back to prison.

Parole board hears request again

Rodriguez filed for parole again in June 2021 and was successful in getting released. “After careful consideration of all relevant facts, including the nature of the underlying offense, the age of the inmate at the time of offense, criminal record, institutional record, the inmate's testimony at the hearing, and the views of the public as expressed at the hearing or in written submissions to the Board, we conclude by unanimous vote that the inmate is a suitable candidate for parole,” the parole board stated in its decision.

Rodriguez’s parole comes with several conditions including a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., maintain his sobriety from alcohol and drugs, and no contact with the victim’s family.

