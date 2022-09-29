Convicted bomber arrested in Vegas after escape
Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. (Sept. 29)
Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. (Sept. 29)
Las Vegas police have apprehended a man who escaped prison earlier this week while serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort.
A 42-year-old convicted bomb maker serving life in prison for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas resort has escaped from a Nevada state prison.
Billy Eichner is a podcaster looking for love, and casually breaking big-screen history.
The Bills are at the top of the NFL in several NFL offensive categories, but their lack of a proficient running game remains an issue.
Drew Allar has a reasonable number of reps through four games.
China's electric vehicle upstart Nio has joined Tesla in sourcing raw materials directly from mines rather than its own battery suppliers as soaring prices of lithium, a critical component of EV batteries, hurt manufacturers' supply chain stability and bottom lines. Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has agreed to pay $12 million for a 12.16% stake in Greenwing Resources, an Australian lithium mining company, Greenwing said in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.
WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:11 Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, has stated that Russia will continue the war even after sham referendums are conducted, and it will aim to occupy the entire territory of Donetsk Oblast.
"Okay, Rudy, you're in charge. Go wild, do anything you want. I don't care," Trump said of challenging the 2020 election results, per Maggie Haberman.
A semi-truck on State Route 58 in Hinkley, less than five miles west of Helendale Road, burned for at least above an hour with no fire response.
A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows galaxy IC 5332 in "unprecedented detail," NASA and the European Space Agency say.
Savannah City Council members Kesha Gibson-Carter and Kurtis Purtee traded vulgar insults following Sept. 8 council meeting.
OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:51 The Russian forces are not advancing in southern Ukraine and are not capable of conducting an offensive. Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Operational Command Pivden (South) press centre, at a briefing on 28 September Quote: "They [the Russian army - ed.
Uiagalelei was the only quarterback from a top five ranked team to not be included.
Administration won't lose sight of commitment to Puerto Rico’s post–Hurricane Fiona recovery effort as Florida assesses damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Biden says.
Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally […]
The New York Yankees star, who hit his 61st home run of the season, tying him with Roger Maris for most home runs hit in a season in American League history, gave the ball to his mother.
STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:23 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained 2 Russian agents who were spying on the combat positions and movements of Ukrainian Armed Forces units near Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia.
The group of five attacked and robbed her in a parking lot, officials said.
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe County school districts will be open Friday following a two-day closure because of Hurricane Ian, district superintendents announced Thursday morning.
The Army 2022 expo sought to showcase the capabilities of Russian weapons, while the war in Ukraine tells a different story.