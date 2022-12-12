Convicted New Britain man charged with possessing and distributing child porn

A New Britain man was charged Monday with possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The case began this past summer, when a Connecticut State Police detective was investigating child pornography being sent from an IP address at the home of Joshua Glaeser, 34, of New Britain, according to court documents.

Glaeser was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2012 in a state court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He was arrested again on Dec. 9, 2022, after Homeland Security Investigations special agents executed a search warrant at his house and seized his Chromebook, tablet, smartphone and storage cards. Initial analysis of the items showed images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children, including young children, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Glaeser appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford after his arrest and was ordered detained. He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Glaeser faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison and a maximum term of 30 years for the child pornography distribution charge and a mandatory minimum term of 10 years and maximum term of 20 years for the possession charge. The higher penalties are based on Glaeser’s prior conviction for possession of child pornography. according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Connecticut State Police and is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which aims to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation.