Convicted Brown County child molester sent to prison

Aug. 26—NEW ULM — A Hanska man found guilty of molesting three young girls is going to prison for over a decade.

Brown County juries found Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 39, guilty of felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in two separate cases. He was sentenced Wednesday and sent to prison until 2035.

In April a jury found Konakowitz guilty of sexually assaulting a girl who was 4 to 6 years old multiple times between 1999 and 2002, according to court documents.

In July a different jury found Konakowitz guilty of once molesting two girls, ages 5 and 6, while they slept in 2014.

Konakowitz continues to maintain his innocence, according to a court filing from his defense attorney.

Defendants convicted of multiple crimes generally receive concurrent sentences. A Minnesota Department of Corrections expert recommended a net sentence of 140 months, based on sentencing guidelines and Konakowitz's criminal history.

Deputy Brown County Attorney Jill Jensen requested consecutive sentences of 280 months for each victim.

Judge Robert Docherty on Wednesday issued a mix of consecutive and concurrent sentences with a net of 246 months.

The final third of prison sentences are usually served on supervised release and Konakowitz also was given credit for time already spent in jail. So he likely will be eligible for release in early 2035.

He also was ordered to spend the rest of his life on probation and must register as a predatory offender.

Konakowitz is scheduled to go on trial next week in a fourth juvenile sexual assault allegation.