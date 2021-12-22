Convicted in Chew murder case, Singleton pleads guilty on gun charges

Dec. 21—A New London man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm on Monday and admitted to violating his probation. He faces a return to prison after spending eight years behind bars for his role in the 2010 murder of Matthew Chew.

Marquis Singleton, 27, of 50 Mountain Ave. was arrested in Norwich last November and was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a pistol and one count each of carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, interfering with police and theft of a firearm. He appeared in New London Superior Court on Monday morning and pleaded guilty to possession of a pistol without a permit, according to court records.

Singleton was one of six young men convicted in connection to the October 2010 stabbing death of Chew in New London. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in that case. He was released from prison in October 2018 and was still on probation when he was arrested in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich Police Department had responded to the area of Winchester Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2020, for reports of a group of males trying to break into vehicles. Singleton matched a description of a suspect, police said.

When officers tried to speak with him, he allegedly resisted, tried to flee and reached for his waistband, where an officer spotted a firearm, police said.

In court Monday, Matthew Chew's sister Melinda Fowler delivered a minuteslong, emotional statement before Judge Hillary B. Strackbein, according to court officials.

She plans to speak again at Singleton's sentencing, court officials said.

Singleton is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4 before Judge Strackbein, who will review a presentence investigation report beforehand.

He was being held at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville in lieu of a $200,000 bond, according to court records.

