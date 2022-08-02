Convicted child killer resentenced to 50-years-to-life

Aug. 2—SUNBURY — Convicted killer Brandon Brown will spend 50 years to life in prison after being resentenced Monday.

Brown, age 36, was 15 years old when he kidnapped, raped and killed his 6-year-old neighbor, Jasmine Stoud, in Coal Township in 2001. In 2003, he was sentenced to life in prison at age 17.

Stoud's body was recovered Aug. 12, 2001, along an old mining road near her home in Shamokin. Her skull had been fractured in several places by a rock found nearby. Stoud's DNA was detected on Brown's body and clothing.

He was convicted and sentenced as an adult to a life sentence for first-degree homicide and a consecutive term of 17 to 70 years for two counts each of kidnapping and rape. He is an inmate at SCI-Forest in Marienville, Forest County.

The Post-Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) appeal is made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Brown and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court's ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the PCRA was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.

On Monday, President Judge Charles Saylor delivered the new sentence which would make Brown around 65 years old when he would have the first parole possibility.

The resentencing made Stoud's mother, Rebecca Richards, of Utah, satisfied.

"I am happy with the outcome," Richards said. "My daughter will never come home and neither should he (Brown)."

Richards said this was the first time she had been back to Pennsylvania in decades.

Richards looked at Brown in the courtroom while Saylor was delivering the sentence.

Brown never turned his head or acknowledged Richards when she spoke to Saylor and asked him to deliver a harsh sentence.

"Life in prison was the sentence he (Brown) was given, and we would have wanted that to remain in place," Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said.

"However, the highest court in the land said sentences of those types were unconstitutional. I respect Judge Saylor's decision to sentence Mr. Brown to a harsh sentence of 50 years to life. Mr. Brown won't even be eligible for parole until he is 65."

Brown took his sentence, declined comment and was taken back to jail by the Northumberland County Sheriff's Department.