Convicted child killer Richard Fairchild set for execution Thursday on his 63rd birthday

Convicted child killer Richard Fairchild is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday morning in McAlester.

Fairchild, 62, was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, in 1993.

His execution is set on his 63rd birthday.

The day he killed Adam Broomhall, Fairchild drank all day with the boy’s mother, according to court records. Later that night at his girlfriend's Del City home, when the child woke up crying, Fairchild began to beat the boy, and later burned both sides of the child's body by pressing him against a furnace.

Later, Fairchild threw the 24-pound boy into a dining table, knocking him into an unconscious state from which he would never awake.

The boy was determined to have died from blunt force trauma to the head, but suffered 26 individual blows to the body.

Richard Fairchild denied clemency in October in Oklahoma death row case

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 in October to deny clemency to Fairchild in spite of his attorney’s arguments that he suffered a lifetime of traumatic brain injuries himself, which combined with his alcohol and drug use led him to the actions that occurred that night.

The state’s attorneys painted a stark picture of the events of that night.

"Fairchild was Adam's jury, judge and executioner," said Julie Pittman, who is Attorney General John O'Connor's general counsel. "(Adam's) crime? He wet the bed."

Fairchild did not appear before the parole board, but the victim’s uncle, Michael Hurst, read a brief written statement from his late mother, the victim's grandmother.

“I beg you, show no mercy to a man who could torture a child,” the letter said.

Hurst closed his comments by asking the parole board personally to “let our family heal.”

After the vote in October, Hurst told The Oklahoman he hoped the results would allow his family to move on, nearly 30 years later from his nephew’s murder, but that hope came with a caveat.

“I would have rather Adam be here,” Hurst said.

The decision by the pardon and parole board means Gov. Kevin Stitt cannot change Fairchild’s death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In Oklahoma, a governor can commute a death row inmate's sentence only if the board recommends clemency.

The execution is scheduled at a time when more than two dozen Christian clergy are calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. Fairchild's execution would be the third of 25 individuals set to be put to death through 2024.

Fairchild is being held at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

