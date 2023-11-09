Convicted child molester sentenced 101 years

Nov. 8—Convicted child molester John Manuel Cardoza Jr. was sentenced to serve 101 years to life on Monday for eight separate charges related to sexual molestation that occurred from 2018 to 2022.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office said that the abuse began when the child was only 8 years old and involved multiple acts of force. Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter found Cardoza guilty on Aug. 30.

According to officials, the abuse became known after the victim — referred to as Jane — wrote her mother a letter about what had been happening with her.

"The letter began 'Dear Mom,' and proceeded to describe things that no child should know," the DA's office said. "Jane was terrified to tell. Jane wrote that she was scared because Cardoza had threatened to hurt her siblings if she told anyone. She finally told because she was more scared to see Cardoza again."

Officials said Jane's mother took the child to the Marysville Police Department to report the incidents, which had taken place in Olivehurst and Yuba City. After meeting with the mother and reading the letter, Yuba County Sheriff's Department Detective Rosa Gonzalez led an investigation.

Yuba County Sheriff's Community Services Officer Lyndsey Deveraux conducted the interview with Jane, while other team members observed from another location, the DA's office said. Hours later, Yuba County Sheriff Department deputies located Cardoza and took him into custody.

Cardoza was charged with eight counts including aggravated sexual assault on a child, multiple incidents of forcible lewd acts on a child, multiple acts of intercourse, sodomy, oral copulation, or sexual penetration on a child 10 or younger, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Officials said the charges occurred in both Yuba and Sutter counties, and to avoid having Jane testify twice, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre gave permission for the Sutter County indictments to be charged in Yuba County.

Officials said that Cardoza waived his right to a jury, and the case was tried with Wirtschafter sitting as the finder of fact. Multiple witnesses testified, including Jane who delivered a victim impact statement on Monday.

"Jane did not hold back as she gave her victim impact statement, explaining how Cardoza's actions had hurt her on so many levels. Jane does not intend to remain a victim. Jane is a survivor. Jane said she hopes to be a detective someday to help children like herself. Jane, you are brave and undoubtedly protected others by coming forward," the DA's office said.