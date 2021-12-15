Convicted child molester sentenced to 20 years

Dec. 15—GREENSBURG — James P. Carlisle Jr. has pleaded guilty to a charge of child molesting, a Level 4 felony, and admitted to being an habitual offender under Indiana law.

Carlisle, of Westport, who was 38 when arrested in late April, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court, pursuant to an agreement of the parties.

Those 20 years will be served as 10 years at the Department of Correction, four years on home detention, and six years of probation. Additionally, Carlisle will be required to register as a sex offender for life and has special conditions of probation and home detention he will eventually serve.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, Carlisle was convicted after his victim came forward to family members with the allegations. The family reported the matter to law enforcement and the Department of Child Services. The young lady involved was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center, where her account of the allegations was recorded by trained professionals.

"The CAC has proven once again how valuable they are as an institution," Harter said. "In their care, children can give their account of what happened with minimal trauma, while preserving those details for the criminal case. I am so grateful for their partnership here in Decatur County."

As is common in such cases, the victim and her mother were closely consulted about the case and its resolution.

"I thank this brave young lady and her mother for staying in touch with me about this case and for working with me to determine what a just outcome looks like," Harter said. "I asked the judge to accept this plea agreement because I believe it balances accountability, truth, and justice with the risks of trauma associated with a child having to testify at trial."

According to court records, in addition to seven misdemeanor convictions, Carlisle was previously convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor as a D felony in 2004, dealing marijuana as a D felony in 2010, theft as a D felony in 2013, and domestic battery as a Level 6 felony in 2018.

Harter recognized law enforcement personnel for their hard work on this case, specifically lead investigator on the case Westport Police Chief Joe Talkington.