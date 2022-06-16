Convicted child molester sentenced to 25 years

Jun. 15—GREENSBURG — Matthew Tuck pleaded guilty and was sentenced June 15 by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court for the crime of Level 1 felony child molesting.

The parties entered a plea agreement that Tuck would serve a 25 year sentence. Of those, 16 will be served in prison, four will be served on electronically monitored home detention, and the remaining five years will be served on supervised probation.

Tuck is now a "sexually violent predator" and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter.

"I am so proud of the young lady who came forward with her account of how Mr. Tuck abused her," Harter said. "Her courage was a first step to healing, and I am hopeful that this sentence provides further comfort and closure. I am also grateful for the involvement and assistance of her mother, who helped guide our plea negotiations to a just result that did not further traumatize her daughter."

According to publicly available records, Tuck acknowledged to law enforcement that he had previously performed certain sex acts on the young lady, but initially stopped short of admitting to all the allegations made by her.

That changed at the hearing Wednesday.

"Speaking with our survivor, I know that she was pleased to hear him admit at the guilty plea hearing that she was telling the truth all along," Harter said.

Harter recognized Detective Steve Barnes for his hard work to gather and organize all the evidence, conducting interviews, executing search warrants, and staying in contact with the family.

"There were additional partners who helped to keep this child safe," Harter said, "including our local schools, who hosted a program about sexual assault, after which the young lady came forward. I also need to thank the Children's Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana for helping provide our victim a safe and non-traumatic setting to tell her account. Finally, Riley Hospital for Children Center of Hope performed invaluable tests and treatment for the child."

Harter encourages all survivors of violence or sexual assault to step forward and be heard.