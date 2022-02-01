Convicted child molester sentenced to 33 years

Jan. 31—GREENSBURG — A local man convicted on multiple counts of child molesting will be spending the next several years behind bars.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, Donald Raye Church of Greensburg has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 33 years by Decatur Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey.

Church, who was 38 when arrested April 5, 2021, on two unspecified warrants, was recently convicted of two counts of child molesting as Level 1 felonies and also of domestic battery and intimidation as Level 5 felonies in a separate case.

For the Level 5 felonies, Church received an agreed sentence of 3.5 years, including his credit time while he's been held in the Decatur County Jail.

Church also pleaded guilty to molesting two different children, and his sentence in that cause was 30 total years in a Department of Correction facility with no credit time applied.

Additionally, Church will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Court documents show that Church was accused of repeatedly engaging in "other sexual conduct" over a period of time from 2017 to 2019 with two child victims, one born in 2004 and the other born in 2006.

Because of the age of the children, Church will receive less credit time during his incarceration in prison than most felons, Harter said.

Harter lauded the efforts of Chief Deputy Doug Brown, who represented the State in this case.

"These most serious of cases are emotionally taxing and require serious investment of focus, time and energy," Harter said. "I am proud of the work Doug does on a regular basis to serve as a fierce advocate for justice. At the same time, he works well with victims of crime to ensure that their voices are heard and they are not retraumatized by the process."

Harter also recognized law enforcement personnel for their hard work on these cases, specifically lead investigator from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department Detective Jean Burkert for the child molesting case and a team of DCSD deputies (Goodfellow, Organist, and Workman) for their work on the domestic battery and intimidation case.

"I remain moved by the bravery that child victims show when they come forward. I hate that crimes like this occur in our community, but we are all glad that we were able in this instance to pursue and secure justice for these two survivors of heinous acts," Harter concluded.