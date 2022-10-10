RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was sentenced to six years of incarceration after pleading guilty to two child molesting counts.

Shayne Beare, 36, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office that he would plead guilty to two Level 4 felonies. A Level 1 felony child molesting charge and a Level 5 felony sexual misconduct charge were dismissed.

As agreed in the plea deal, Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Beare to eight years with two suspended to probation on each count. Beare will serve the sentences concurrently, according to Todd's sentencing order. Six years is the advisory sentence for a Level 4 felony.

Todd credited Beare with 693 days served and 231 good-time days. If Beare earns the maximum good-time credit, the executed portion of his sentence would be 4½ years.

Beare, who has been jailed since his Nov. 9, 2020, arrest, remained Friday in Wayne County's jail waiting his transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Richmond Police Department began an investigation because of a report to Child Protective Services, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

One accuser described an incident that involved a sexual act, the affidavit said. A second accuser described a pattern of inappropriate touching.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years of incarceration