Convicted child murderer Tim Jones’ death sentence upheld by SC Supreme Court

Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com
7
John Monk
·1 min read

The 2019 conviction and death sentence for Tim Jones, found guilty of killing his five young children, was upheld Wednesday by a unanimous South Carolina Supreme Court.

In a 37-page opinion, the five justices rejected most arguments by Jones’ defense attorneys and said that any errors in the case were “harmless” and would in no way affect the jury verdict or the death sentence.

In their decision, justices agreed that Jones’ killing of his children in 2014 was one of the most horrific murder cases in South Carolina history and there was nothing that compares with it.

Jones, who was a software engineer earning $80,000 a year, was found guilty after a 2019 trial in Lexington County of killing his five children: Merah, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Abigail Elaine, 1.

Jones chose not to testify.

In a separate court proceeding immediately following the guilty verdict, the same jury recommended Jones be sentenced to death. State Judge Bubba Griffith then ratified the death sentence recommendation.

The jury took less than two hours to agree on a death sentence. The trial lasted 21 days, and more than 60 witnesses testified.

Jones, 41, is being held at the S.C. Department of Corrections’ death row, located in a complex just outside Columbia.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Supreme Court asked to halt execution in 'Ninja killer' case

    Convicted murderer Louis Gaskin's is slated to be executed April 12. His attorneys have asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider.

  • New security alliance formed to protect NY and NJ Jewish community as threats soar

    Eight local groups said they would step up intelligence-gathering and information-sharing as antisemitic incidents rise across the U.S.

  • Mexico: Despite "coup," Castillo legal president of Peru

    Mexico’s president said Wednesday that Peru's ousted president, Pedro Castillo, remains “the legal and legitimate president” of that country and that he was jailed as part of a “coup.” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also claimed Peru’s current government is “racist” and had jailed Castillo because he is indigenous. The comments were the most forceful indication yet that López Obrador doesn’t recognize current Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

  • Israel 2023: The triumph of Israel's Declaration of Independence | Opinion

    The last weeks of domestic unrest in Israel are a triumph for the state of Israel's Declaration of Independence

  • State, defense request another stay of execution for Glossip

    Oklahoma's top prosecutor and attorneys for death row inmate Richard Glossip both asked a court on Monday to once again delay Glossip's upcoming execution while his attorneys seek to have his conviction overturned. Attorney General Gentner Drummond and one of Glossip's attorneys, Warren Gotcher, filed a joint motion for a stay of execution with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Shortly after Drummond took office in January, he made available to Glossip's defense team a box of material that Drummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, had not permitted them to view.

  • EU law ends sale of CO2-emitting cars by 2035

    STORY: New cars sold in the European Union must be zero-emission starting from 2035.A landmark law was agreed by EU countries, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.The target is designed to drive a rapid decarbonization of new car fleets in Europe.(Frans Timmermans, EU climate policy chief) "I think Europe will be the first climate-neutral continent on this planet." The new EU law will also require all new cars sold from 2030 to have 55% lower CO2 emissions versus 2021 levels. Transport accounts for nearly a quarter of EU emissions.But getting all member countries to agree on the proposal was not smooth sailing.After facing opposition from Germany, the European Commission pledged to create a legal route to continue sales of new cars that only run on e-fuels after 2035.That exemption offers a potential lifeline to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.E-fuels are considered carbon neutral because they are made using captured CO2 emissions. Proponents say it balances out the CO2 released when the fuel is combusted in an engine.Environmental group Greenpeace says the deal is a setback for climate protection.Here's Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan:"We will need e-fuels, but a lot of them in aviation, where we have no alternatives. In cars, this solution is completely inefficient because we need a lot of electricity to produce it. And an electric car would go five times as far on the same amount of electricity."

  • A ‘Billions’ Star Just Accidentally Revealed That Season 7 Will Be the Show’s Last

    Dan Soder just spilled some pretty big news.

  • Eagles land RB Bijan Robinson, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah in USA Today’s latest mock draft

    The Philadelphia Eagles land running back Bijan Robinson, and Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah in USA Today's latest mock draft

  • Doctor-to-be: Oklahoma is my home that I love, but lawmakers' actions are driving me away

    The medical student has dreamed of serving her community as an OB-GYN. But, Oklahoma's Legislature has her reconsidering her future.

  • Submarine Sailor Dies After Being Found Injured on Shipyard Pier

    The sailor, assigned to the USS Montana, was found unresponsive by another crew member, according to the Navy.

  • Border Guard Service uncovers traitor who worked for FSB

    A border guard inspector has been arrested in Chernihiv Oblast in Ukraine. The suspect had been collecting information about the guarding and defence of the Northern part of the Ukrainian border for the Russian secret services.

  • The 35+ best Easter basket stuffers — starting at $2

    Eggs-cellent gifts for everybunny on your list: nesting chicks, bunny nightlights, edible grass and more. Plus: Premade baskets for the whole fam.

  • KS Senate passes bill to define abortion as excluding miscarriage care, ectopic pregnancies

    The new definition would explicitly state that miscarriage care, ectopic pregnancy care and contraception are not abortions.

  • Israeli parties to open talks on justice reforms

    Israel's far-right government and opposition parties were set to open talks Tuesday evening on controversial judiciary reforms that sparked a general strike and mass protests, the presidency said.Scepticism remained high ahead of the negotiations on the reforms that would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.With the crisis far from over, President Isaac Herzog's office said he had "invited the working teams representing the coalition, Yesh Atid, and the National Unity Party for a first dialogue meeting at the President's Residence in Jerusalem" from 7:30 pm (1630 GMT).After three months of increasing tensions that split the nation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bowed to pressure in the face of a nationwide walkout Monday which hit airports, hospitals and more, while tens of thousands of reform opponents rallied outside parliament in Jerusalem."Out of a will to prevent a rupture among our people, I have decided to pause the second and third readings of the bill" to allow time for dialogue, the prime minister said in a broadcast.The decision to halt the legislative process marked a dramatic U-turn for the premier, who just a day earlier announced he was sacking his defence minister who had called for the very same step.The move was greeted with scepticism in Israel, with the president of the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank remarking it does not amount to a peace deal."Rather, it's a ceasefire perhaps for regrouping, reorganising, reorienting and then charging -- potentially -- charging ahead," Yohanan Plesner told journalists.- 'Ruse or bluff' -Opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted warily, saying Monday he wanted to be sure "that there is no ruse or bluff".A joint statement Tuesday from Lapid's party and that of Benny Gantz, a former defence minister, said such talks will stop immediately "if the law is put on the Knesset's (parliament's) agenda".The opposition had previously refused to negotiate over the reforms -- which would hand politicians more power over the judiciary -- until the legislative process was stopped."The goal is to reach an agreement," Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday.Activists vowed to continue their rallies, which have continued routinely for weeks, sometimes drawing tens of thousands of protesters."This is another attempt of Netanyahu trying to gaslight the Israeli public in order to weaken the protest and then enact a dictatorship," the Umbrella Movement of demonstrators said."We will not stop the protest until the judicial coup is completely stopped," it added in a statement.In its statement on Tuesday evening, Herzog's office said he was expected to meet with representatives of the other parties later in the week.- 'No turning back' -The crisis has revealed deep rifts within Netanyahu's fledgling coalition, an alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asserted "there will be no turning back" on the judicial overhaul, in a tweet Monday.Fellow far-right cabinet member, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, had pressed his supporters to rally in favour of the reforms.Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party revealed on Monday that the decision to delay the legislation involved an agreement to expand the minister's portfolio after he threatened to quit if the overhaul was put on hold.Writing in the left-wing daily Haaretz, political correspondent Yossi Verter said the pause was "a victory for the protesters, but the one who really bent Netanyahu and trampled on him is Itamar Ben-Gvir".The affair has hit the coalition's standing among the Israeli public, just three months after it took office.Netanyahu's Likud party has dipped seven points, according to a poll by Israel's Channel 12 which predicted the government would lose its majority in the 120-seat parliament if elections were held.The fate of the ousted defence minister, Yoav Gallant, was unknown on Tuesday with speculation in Israeli media that he could be reinstated.Gallant, who had warned the crisis threatened national security, on Monday welcomed "the decision to stop the legislative process in order to conduct dialogue," his team said.mib-rsc/it/dv

  • Family of stabbed Senate staffer says he was "randomly and brutally attacked"

    According to the police affidavit, Todd said he did not know the suspect, Glynn Neal, and did not know why he stabbed him.

  • Appeals court upholds Muncie man's murder, robbery convictions

    In April 2022, a jury found Winston guilty of fatally shooting 19-year-old Seth Barton during a robbery in a westside apartment.

  • Wiz Khalifa And Snoop Dogg Enjoy An Unbothered Life In New “Don’t Text Don’t Call” Music Video

    The two artists will embark on the High School Reunion Tour this summer.

  • Paul O'Grady, British comedian also known as drag queen Lily Savage, dies at 67

    The Royal Family and Drag Race queen Willam remembered the performer on social media. "I'm sure she’s up there giving everyone an earful in heaven for us queens down here," Willam wrote.

  • Veteran in wheelchair shoots man who tried to rob him downtown: HPD

    The veteran told HPD the 18-year-old ran up to his wheelchair and tried to take his backpack, but he was armed and put up a fight the suspect likely never saw coming.

  • Seeing Wisconsin's rural drug addiction crisis through the eyes of a childhood friend in our hometown

    Drug abuse is changing the fabric of rural communities in Wisconsin, where the problem is often hidden and resources to fight it are limited.