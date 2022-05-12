Convicted child rapist who disappeared during trial back in court for sentencing

A child rapist who disappeared in the middle of his trial will be back in court for his sentencing today. He now faces a new host of charges after cutting off his GPS bracelet and running from authorities.

Stephen Corbin was found about 150 miles away up in Farmingdale, Maine last Friday. Not only is he going to be sentenced on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child, he also faces a new fugitive from justice and firearms charges.

Corbin was on trial at the Middlesex Superior Courthouse last month for giving a 14 and 15-year-old girl drugs and alcohol and then sexually assaulting them in Lexington and in Bedford. But he disappeared in the middle of his trial, cutting off his GPS bracelet, and leaving it behind in Andover.

His trial continued without him and the jury convicted him on eight counts of aggravated child rape. After weeks on the run, authorities reached out to the public for help. They received a tip he was up in Farmingdale, Maine. Police say Corbin had a loaded gun on him when he was found.

“When they got to that house, they happened to see a car arriving,” said Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. “Corbin was a passenger in that car, they approached the car. He was placed under arrest. And then they found that firearm.”

Corbin might not be able to break free for a while. Each of his 8 counts of aggravated rape of a child carries the potential for life behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

