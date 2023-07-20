Convicted child rapist given deferred sentence

Jul. 20—A 32-year-old man convicted of raping an underage girl about a decade ago received a deferred sentence in Flathead County District Court earlier this month.

Judge Danni Coffman handed down the deferred five-year sentence to Jon Allen Wilson of Kalispell on July 12. She designated Wilson a level one sex offender and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution. Wilson received credit for one day of time served.

Wilson pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent in May after taking a plea deal. Arraigned in December, he initially pleaded not guilty to the felony.

Under the terms of the deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend he serve five years, all suspended, while Wilson's defense attorneys could ask for a deferred three-year sentence.

Wilson fell under investigation after his victim, now an adult, recounted the rape to authorities in February 2022, according to court documents. The two met through church when the victim was about 12 and Wilson older than 18 years of age, court documents said.

During the course of their interaction, Wilson allegedly snuck into her Kalispell home, fondled her breasts under her shirt, groped her genital area and penetrated her vagina with his fingers. The victim told authorities she broke off contact with Wilson when she was about 15 years old, court documents said.

Wilson allegedly confirmed much of the victim's version of events when meeting with Kalispell Police Department detectives. He also acknowledged she was underage, which he reiterated while under oath during his May 15 change of plea hearing.

Wilson said on the witness stand that he struggled with depression and suicidal ideation during that period. He told the court he admitted to the crime upon being confronted with it by investigators.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.