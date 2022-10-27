Convicted child rapist sentenced for having child porn

Oct. 27—A Medford man previously convicted for raping a child was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison Wednesday for possessing 4,500 photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Medford.

Jacob Lee Holt, 46, was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in federal prison plus a lifetime of supervision upon his release in the child pornography case.

In 2001, when he was 24, Holt raped a 13-year-old girl at a party, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Charges were brought against him in 2006, and he was convicted in 2007 of second-degree sexual abuse and sentenced to 30 days in jail plus three years' probation, according to Klamath County Circuit Court records and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents in the child pornography case, Kik Messenger — a mobile instant-messaging application — reported one of its users had shared material showing child sexual abuse. Special agents from the federal Homeland Security Investigations agency traced the Kik account to Holt and determined some of the images he shared depicted child victims previously identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, investigators served a federal search warrant on Holt's Medford residence in March 2020. They located and seized six digital devices — three of which were later found to contain thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. Holt's illicit collection included graphic violent images involving infants, toddlers, sadomasochistic conduct and bestiality.

Holt was indicted on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in November 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Anyone who has information about the physical abuse or online exploitation of children is encouraged to contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-347-2423 or to submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It's important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims' exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, they re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

To learn more, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website at missingkids.org.

The child pornography case against Holt was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force with assistance from the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Judi Harper.