Convicted child rapist sentenced to prison

Oct. 23—Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison handed down a partially suspended prison sentence to a convicted child rapist in early August, ordering him to pay about $178,000 in restitution.

Shane Kallen Wilson, 36 earned 20 years behind bars with 10 years suspended at his Aug. 3 sentencing. Allison also gave him credit for 313 days of time served and designated him as a level one sex offender.

Wilson is ineligible for parole until completing the state's integrated correctional program model.

Prosecutors charged Wilson with a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in September 2022 after a parent alerted authorities to the rape of his 14-year-old daughter, according to court documents. The teenager told detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that Wilson, a coworker, sexually assaulted her on one occasion in mid-June of that year and raped her the following month, court documents said.

Both sexual assaults occurred in his van, which was parked near their place of employment in Whitefish, according to court documents.

Wilson allegedly corroborated the victim's account of the two encounters in a subsequent interview with investigators. He also allegedly confirmed knowing her age.

Still, Wilson pleaded not guilty at his Oct. 20, 2022, arraignment. But he struck a deal with prosecutors in December that saw him enter a guilty plea that same month.

