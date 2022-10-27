Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official.

On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial jail detainees by ordering the jail staff to strap the detainees to a restraint chair.

“Each count has a maximum of life and the judge could if she wanted to run the sentence consecutively,” said federal defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer.

She has appeared in federal courts in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, and Kentucky, according to the biography on the Garland, Samuel & Loeb website.

Clark-Palmer told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington she did not work on the Hill case, but said the judge will next look at the sentencing guidelines, which assigns points to each offense.

Hill’s attorney, Drew Findling, vowed to continue to fight.

“You can be rest assured that this case will be appealed,” Findling said.

“I think there likely are chances for good chances on appeal, particularly with all the issues they had with jury deliberations,” Clark-Palmer explained.

As Channel 2′s Audrey Washington reported, one juror, identified as Graham Carter, was a hold out during the four days of deliberations.

After the judge issued an Allen Charge, the Carter eventually came to a decision.

“I believe justice was served,” said Carter.

Victor Hill’s former spokesperson, Jonathan Newton said his relationship with the Sheriff soured when Hill tried to have Newton fired.

15 years ago, Newton faced theft charges for allegedly working on Hill’s biography and re-election campaign, during county work hours.

The district attorney ultimately dropped those charges.

Newton told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington he plans to be in court for Hill’s sentencing.

“This is the only time that he’s ever faced any accountability ever,” Newton said.

The prosecution told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Hill will be sentenced in the coming months.

