Convicted cop killer on death row for decades; deputy’s mom wants justice

York County Deputy Brent McCants was killed in the line of duty in 1992 and the man convicted of his murder remains on death row.

Meanwhile, McCants’ mother said she is still waiting for justice.

“He was my baby and had been on the job two months and Brent was beautiful and he still is,” said Myra McCants.

Brent McCants pulled over a car that had a light out on Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill.

The car was stolen, and the men inside shot the 23-year-old deputy seven times, prosecutors said.

Mar-Reece Hughes was convicted and given the death penalty and remains in prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Hughes has pending appeals.

Even if he didn’t, the state currently doesn’t have lethal injection drugs to carry out an execution.

Officials said it’s been difficult o find suppliers for those drugs nationwide.

Myra McCants attended a memorial for her son and other fallen officers on Wednesday hoping to keep his memory alive as she waits for justice.

“You don’t want anybody to forget,” she said. “I said if I could get a picture of Brent and put it up I would be on I-77 hammering, saying that he was the best looking young man this town’s ever seen ever seen.”

Myra McCants said her son aspired to be in law enforcement.

“He loved life and my father had been a policeman,” she said. “Brent said, ‘I wanna be like grandpa. I want to help people.’”

Dwayne Forney was also convicted of the deadly shooting. He was sentenced to life in prison.

