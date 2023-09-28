Convicted cop killer Othal Wallace won't get a new trial

A judge has rejected a motion for a new trial by a defense attorney for Othal Wallace, the man convicted of killing Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

In a brief order filed Thursday, Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano denied the motion for a new trial without a hearing.

The short order gives no reason for the denial, which the judge is not required to give. It simply states formulaic legal language that "after review of the motion, the contents of the court file and the applicable law," the motion was denied.

A Clay County jury convicted Wallace on Sept. 16 of the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm in Raynor's killing. The jury spared Wallace of a first-degree murder conviction and the possible death sentence that would have come with that charge.

Wallace, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in Raynor's shooting June 23, 2021. The 26-year-old Raynor remained hospitalized until his death on Aug. 17, 2021.

If Zambrano had granted the motion, Wallace could have been retried on the manslaughter with a firearm charge. But he could not be retried on the first- or second-degree murder charge since he was not convicted of those.

Wallace's attorneys are expected to appeal his manslaughter conviction.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Othal Wallace's request for new trial denied in Jason Raynor killing