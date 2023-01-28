Convicted cop killer repeatedly disrupts court hearing

Jan. 28—JEFFERSON — Despite convicted cop killer Odraye G. Jones' repeated interruptions and vulgar language, Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder managed to conduct a status conference Friday, beginning the process of a new sentencing hearing for Jones.

Jones has been on death row for 25 years for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr. on Nov. 17, 1997. A jury convicted him and recommended the death sentence.

Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked last August by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. A panel of three judges decided Jones' sentence was tainted with racism at the penalty phase of his trial. The decision allowed for Jones to be granted a new sentencing hearing.

Two dozen police officers — 18 from the Ashtabula Police Department — filled the courtroom for the hearing for security and in solidarity for their fallen fellow officer.

Members of Jones' foster family also attended the hearing.

Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, who now lives in Canada, said Friday that she plans to return to Ashtabula County for the upcoming hearings, as well as the new sentencing trial.

"I'm so glad the Ashtabula Police Department officers were there today," she said during a phone call after the status conference. "Thank you!"

Jones' disruptive behavior began as soon as he entered the courtroom, escorted by five sheriff's deputies.

"These lawyers don't represent me," he said, calling the proceedings "bulls---."

When Schroeder addressed him as Mr. Jones, Jones repeatedly said, "That's not my name. That's not my name."

"I'm aware of the fact that you changed your name [to Malik Allah U Akbar while in prison]," Schroeder said. "But your name is Odraye Jones for purposes of this proceeding."

The court was also aware that Jones filed a motion to represent himself.

"This is a sham process," Jones said, adding a few expletives to his words. "You want fake lawyers to represent me. They don't represent me."

Schroeder tried to explain to Jones that there's a process the court must go through to determine if he can represent himself. He also reminded Jones to mind his language.

"I've been on motherf— — death row," Jones said. "I speak how I speak."

In order for the case to go forward, Jones' competence must be determined, Schroeder said.

"The defendant will be examined to determine if he's mentally competent to stand trial and if he's technically and legally competent to represent himself," Schroeder said.

Jones objected.

"No more motherf--- — evaluations," he said. "I'm not going to a damn competency bulls---. I ain't to be controlled, you motherf---."

Schroeder said, "You will not curse in this courtroom."

"I'm not going to be silent, motherf---," Jones said. "These proceedings are a joke."

Ignoring Jones' mumblings, charges of bias and name calling, Schroeder ordered the competency examinations.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said she believes the actual re-sentencing trial will take place May 16.

O'Toole and defense attorney, John B. Juhasz Jr., agreed it may take longer to get all of the examinations, documents, witnesses and evidence ready by then. Both sides agreed they may need to ask for an extension.

"It's our goal to have a fair and efficient sentencing trial," O'Toole said.

While the attorneys spoke, Jones muttered obscenities.

Juhasz repeatedly tried to convince Jones to be quiet, to no avail.

"You can't force no f— — lawyers on me," Jones said. "You clown-a — lawyers got to go."

The new sentencing trial came about after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District judges reviewed the case and took notice of testimony from a clinical psychologist, who diagnosed Jones with antisocial personality disorder.

The psychologist then testified that Black men with this disorder would commit more murders. He said about one in four "African-American urban males" suffered from the disorder, and the only treatment for them was to "throw them away, lock them up," according to Judge Richard Allen Griffin, one of three on the panel.

After hearing this testimony, the Ashtabula County jury recommended the death penalty. The court accepted the recommendation.

The judges did uphold the ruling that Jones murdered Glover, shooting him at close range with hollow-point bullets.

Earlier this week, deputies transferred Jones from the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown to the Ashtabula County jail, where he will remain at least until the next status conference set for 1 p.m. Feb. 10.