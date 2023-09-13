Convicted cop killer ruled competent to stand trial

Sep. 13—JEFFERSON — Convicted cop killer Odraye Jones has been found competent to stand trial, according to a judgement entry made Wednesday afternoon in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

Jones, 46, was found competent after a competency hearing last Friday before Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder. Two forensic psychologists declared Jones sane during testimony.

The question now is whether Schroeder will grant Jones' motion to waive his right to counsel and represent himself in the new penalty phase of his trial. That hearing, called a Faretta hearing, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 29 in Common Pleas Court.

If Schroeder denies Jones' motion, Jones must hire an attorney or have the court appoint one. The re-sentencing trial is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23 with jury selection.

Since January, in numerous status hearings, Jones has repeatedly spoken out in court that his appointed attorneys don't represent him and he wants to represent himself.

He's also refused to cooperate with his attorneys. At Friday's hearing, he declared they were "enemies of Allah."

Jones, now known as Alik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for the shooting death of Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

While in prison, Jones converted to Islam; thus, changing his name.

Last year, his death sentence was revoked by an appellate court, which found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist during the penalty phase of the trial contained racist remarks. The psychologist was actually a witness for the defense, according to court records.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has a right to a new sentencing trial.

Dr. Jessica Hart, one of the two forensic psychologists who examined Jones and testified to his sanity on Friday, described Jones as "approriate, intelligent, and articulate" during her meeting with him. She further described Jones as cooperative and calm and legally competent to stand trial in this case.

Lead defense counsel John B. Juhasz ,who asked for the competency exams, challenged Hart's conclusion, particularly as to whether Jones is capable of assisting in his defense. Juhasz pointed out what he called "irrational statements" Jones has made in regards to his lawyers throughout the process.

Hart testified that while some statements may have been paranoid statements, they are not uncommon for a defendant. She said Jones was motivated for a favorable outcome because he told her, "he was fighting for his life."

Dr. Kevin Edwards, the second forensic psychologist, said Jones refused to meet with him. Edwards then reviewed Jones' health records and talked to the prison's mental health counselors. He noted Jones has no history of mental illness, no treatment, no medication and no prison violations.

Edwards also testified that he saw that Jones' prison cell was well kept — unusual for someone who's mentally ill, he said.

"He is exercising poor judgement; he is not mentally ill," Edwards said, noting it's his unwavering conclusion that Jones is competent to stand trial.

Edwards testified he believes "Jones has the capacity to assist his lawyers, he simply chooses not to."

In his court filing, Schroeder said he found both witnesses' testimony and conclusions to be reliable and credible.

As for the second prong, Jones' capability to assist in his defense, defense attorneys believe that paranoia comments about them and his refusal to communicate with them demonstrates his inability to represent himself.

Schroeder said he will consider a motion for the defense's nomination of Dr. Malcolm H. Woodland to assess Jones for the purposes of the Faretta hearing, if the assessment can comply with the schedule previously set by the court, or the court receives an order from the appellate court allowing additional time past the mandate date as it's already been extended once, according to court records.

Jones is being held at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown and transported by sheriff's deputies to Ashtabula County for the hearings.