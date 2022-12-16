"Convicted" Crimeans were transferred to oblasts in Russian Federation

Some illegally convicted Ukrainians from occupied Crimea were transferred to remote oblasts in Russia.

Source: Graty, a legal journalism newspaper

Details: In particular, it is reported that Crimean pensioner Valeriia Goldenberg was transferred to Dagestan. This was reported by her lawyer, Marlen Khalikov.

A Russian-controlled court in Crimea sentenced her to two years in prison on charges of "desecrating the grave site" of a Russian army serviceman from Crimea who died in the war against Ukraine. She will serve her sentence in prison No.9 in Kizilyurt.

Another prisoner from Crimea, Oleksandr Tarapon, is also being taken to Dagestan. The resident of Alushta was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for anti-war leaflets with a portrait of a relative, a Russian guardsman who fought in Ukraine. This was reported by the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, referring to the Tarapon family.

Seven activists of Crimean Solidarity, an association of lawyers, and relatives of political prisoners and activists who help Crimeans who have been persecuted for political and religious reasons were also taken from Crimea to the territory of the Russian Federation by transit through Rostov-on-Don.

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced them to long terms ranging from 13 to 19 years in prison.

Lawyer Emil Kurbedinov said that human rights defender Server Mustafayev was transferred to Tambov Oblast and Marlen Asanov, the owner of the Crimean Tatar ethnic centre Salachyk, was taken to Mordovia. Civilian journalist Seyran Saliev and Server Zekiryaev, the father of 13 children, are now being held in Russian prisons in Tula Oblast. Activist Memet Belyalov was taken to Novgorod Oblast and Timur Ibragimov to Ryazan Oblast. Edem Smailov, the head of a religious community from the Bakhchysarai district, is being held in prison in Kostroma Oblast.

The lawyer calls this a "forced abduction" from the territory of occupied Crimea and tries to appeal the actions of the Russian authorities in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the forced deportation of the population from the occupied territory.

