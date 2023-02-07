Convicted double murderer files appeal, cites parking meter

Feb. 6—WILKES-BARRE — An argument made during the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson about being taller than a parking meter is one of six issues he listed in his appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Johnson, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, filed the appeal through Attorney Matthew P. Kelly, alleging errors were made during his Luzerne County jury trial before Judge David W. Lupas in November.

The jury convicted Johnson of the fatal shootings of Maurice Chapman, 31, and Damian Thomas, 32, and causing permanent injuries to Alquad Cade Jr., outside Bo's on Main, a night club on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 30, 2021.

The shooting was recorded by several surveillance cameras with footage shown throughout the trial.

Johnson's trial attorney, David V. Lampman II, argued in his defense that the shooter was about the same height as a parking meter in front of the night club, noting Johnson is six to seven inches taller than the parking meter.

Lampman further argued in his defense during the trial there were no witnesses who testified Johnson was the shooter despite multiple people outside the club at the time of the shooting, and no motive was ever given to the jury.

District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce who, along with First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott prosecuted, acknowledged that a motive to the shooting was never learned.

Johnson was identified as the shooter from footage reviewed by Wilkes-Barre police Det. James Conmy.

Lupas sentenced Johnson to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole.

In his appeal, Johnson argues several issues that were used in his defense during the trial, including his height compared to the parking meter, Conmy's identification made merely by viewing grainy video footage, no motive and an instruction to the jury about consciousness of guilt, referring to Johnson fleeing the area and being captured by U.S. Marshals in Florida.