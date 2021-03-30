Convicted drug dealer faces assault charge

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 30—AMESBURY — A convicted drug dealer awaiting trial on another drug charge out of Lawrence District Court was ordered held on $750 cash bail after he allegedly bloodied a man in a fight at a Birchwood Court apartment.

Jeffrey Parks, 29, was charged with assault and battery on Friday. At the time of the new charge, he was facing prosecution on possession of a Class B substance, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and other charges.

Parks was released from Lawrence District Court on $500 cash bail Feb. 18 and warned that if charged with any new offenses, he could be thrown in jail, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.

During Parks' arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court, Kennedy asked Judge Allen Swan to impose $1,000 cash bail on the new charge and revoke his release on the older charges.

Kennedy said Parks was previously convicted in Superior Court of drug distribution and sentenced to three years of probation.

In November 2013, Parks turned himself in to Newburyport police after officers issued a warrant for his arrest. Parks was one of many issued arrest warrants in connection with a large drug-dealing enterprise based out of a fake storefront on Elm Street in Salisbury, a storage locker at a facility at Cross Roads Plaza, a home on Low Street in Newburyport and an apartment on Woodman Way, according to police.

Parks' latest alleged brush with the law took place Friday when he punched a roommate in the face at Birchwood Court. He later ran from the apartment and could not immediately be found, the prosecutor said.

Amesbury police later issued an arrest warrant for Parks.

But, according to Parks' attorney, Anthony Papoulias, the alleged victim was drunk and started the fight.

"This was not a planned action," Papoulias said. "He was minding his own business."

Papoulias also said Parks walked into court on his own Monday, knowing Amesbury police were planning or had already issued an arrest warrant.

Papoulias asked Swan not to grant Kennedy's motion to revoke Parks' release from the Lawrence District Court charges and impose bail no higher than $500.

Swan settled on $750 cash bail for the new charges and denied Kennedy's motion. Parks' next court date in Lawrence is April 9 while he is scheduled to return to Newburyport District Court on May 13.

Parks' mother, who was in the audience, was overheard telling Papoulias she planned on posting the bail later Monday.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

