Convicted drug dealer gets 23 years

Aug. 27—GREENSBURG — A local woman arrested in late August of last year will be spending several years in prison following a sentencing hearing held Thursday.

According to a news release from Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan W. Harter IV, Rebecca Stuart was convicted pursuant to a plea agreement entered into on July 19, 2021. Stuart pleaded guilty to two counts of Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine in Decatur Superior Court before Judge Matthew Bailey.

The plea called for a sentence of 30 years, with the parties agreeing that seven of those years would be suspended on supervised probation. How the remaining 23 years would be served would be decided by the judge at a sentencing hearing.

Thursday, August 26, 2021, a contested sentencing hearing was held. The State's case was presented by Harter.

The Court listened to evidence and witnesses from both sides for nearly 2.5 hours before rendering the sentence: all 23 years are to be served in prison at the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by the agreed seven years of probation.

Harter recognized the law enforcement efforts that went into this years-long investigation, with special emphasis on the efforts of Detective Mark Naylor, without which securing this conviction and sentence would not have been possible, according to the news release.

"I am grateful that the court agreed with our assessment that Ms. Stuart has been profiting off of the sale of methamphetamine into our community, and we believe justice is served by this severe sentence," Harter said. "Addicts in particular know how harmful these drugs are, and still are willing to profit off the suffering of others. I hope more folks in the grips of addiction will seek treatment for their own ailments, instead of poisoning other members of our community to feed their habit or worse, to profit."

On August 24, 2020 the Daily News reported that Stuart, who was 58 at the time, had been arrested on a warrant for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, at her Lake McCoy home.

The same story reported that detectives seized more than 250 grams of methamphetamine and more than $80,000 in cash during the execution of a search warrant at Stuart's residence.