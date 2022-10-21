Convicted drug dealer gets five-year prison sentence

Oct. 21—GOSHEN — A man arrested on drug-dealing charges in Elkhart early last year was sentenced to five years in prison and another five years on probation during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Kimberlin Spralls Jr., 34, who was sentenced by Judge Michael Christofeno, had been facing seven charges total, though all but two — both Level 5 felonies — were thrown out as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, the two Level 5 felony charges — Count 1, dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance, and Count 2, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official — stem from Spralls Jr.'s arrest back in May of 2021 after police executed a search warrant at an apartment located in the 400 block of West Marion Street in Elkhart. The warrant was the result of an investigation by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement unit, and items discovered in the apartment reportedly included nearly 9 grams of crack cocaine and a handgun.

Prior to his sentencing Thursday, Spralls Jr. was granted an opportunity to issue a final statement regarding his case, noting that he is remorseful and ready to take responsibility for his past actions.

"I made a mistake in my past," Spralls Jr. said. "I'm a changed person, and I'm really actually grateful for this chance to turn my life around."

As sentenced under his plea agreement, Spralls Jr. will serve five years at the Indiana Department of Correction for Count 1, dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance.

In addition, Spralls Jr. was ordered to participate in the Recovery While Incarcerated treatment program, with Christofeno noting that he will consider a sentence modification for Spralls Jr. upon his successful completion of the RWI program, and provided that he has no conduct violations.

Spralls Jr. was also ordered to pay court costs; fined $2,000, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a drug interdiction fee of $200; and ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $500 for his public defender's services.

Story continues

For Count 2, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, Christofeno sentenced Spralls Jr. to an additional five years at the IDOC, but then suspended those five years and placed him on five years of reporting probation. Spralls Jr. was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, which was then suspended, and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and complete any follow-up recommended treatment.

It was noted that counts 1 and 2 will be served consecutively.

With his sentencing, Spralls Jr.'s five remaining charges were dismissed per his plea agreement. They included: battery on an officer by body waste, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Prior to Spralls Jr.'s sentencing, Christofeno encouraged him to keep on the straight and narrow, warning him that if he ever sees him in court again, the consequences could be significantly worse.

"If you come back to see me in court, this is not going to go well for you," Christofeno said. "You're 34. You need to get your act together and take care of your family. I get that you've got addictions issues, but you've got to get this under control.

"Your family really needs you, and trust me, the Department of Correction doesn't need you," he added. "They don't need you, but you're going to be housed there until you've shown me that you've turned things around."

KING INITIAL HEARING

Nimaoni King, 16, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in her case Thursday.

King is charged with a Level 3 felony charge of robbery resulting in bodily injury stemming from her arrest in Elkhart County Oct. 10. She is also facing an additional charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to Judge Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 3 felony is a minimum of three years in prison, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of nine years. Those convicted of a Level 3 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

As for the misdemeanor charge, a Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

During Thursday's hearing, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on King's behalf. He also found her to be indigent and appointed the Elkhart County Public Defender's Office to represent her.

Christofeno then set King's pretrial conference for Nov. 17, her omnibus date for Dec. 15, and her trial status conference for April 20, 2023.

King's jury trial date was then set for May 15, 2023.

SENTENCING RESCHEDULED

An Elkhart man recently convicted of the June 2021 death of a 4-year-old boy has had his sentencing hearing continued to next month.

Christian Maradiaga, 20, appeared before Judge Christofeno in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for his sentencing hearing, though his attorney, Gary Griner, entered a motion to continue the sentencing to Nov. 17 due to some unresolved issues with his case.

Maradiaga was arrested June 10, 2021, at an apartment in the 2800 block of Toledo Road as police investigated a case of alleged abuse. Investigators had initially responded to a report where the 4-year-old had been hospitalized from a beating. The child died from his injuries the next day, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

Maradiaga is currently incarcerated at the Elkhart County jail.