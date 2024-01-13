Convicted drug dealer gets three-year sentence after revocation

Jan. 13—A convicted drug dealer saw his suspended sentence revoked in Flathead County District Court in December after allegedly getting caught with illegal drugs in Broadwater County over the summer.

Judge Amy Eddy ordered Gordon Nicholas Breeden, 40, to the state Department of Corrections for three years after revoking the suspended sentence on Dec. 7. He received credit for 80 days of time served and 23 months of street time.

Authorities arrested Breeden in Broadwater County on Aug. 4 for possession of dangerous drugs, speeding and displaying a fake or altered license plate, according to court documents. The allegations represented multiple violations of the conditions of Breeden's suspended sentence stemming from a 2020 drug distribution conviction in Flathead County District Court.

In a report, Breeden's probation and parole officer recommended the revocation proceedings, writing that he is unsuitable for community supervision.

"The defendant continues to use illegal substances, methamphetamine and fentanyl," wrote Probation and Parole officer Shiloh Barrett. "The defendant continues to show that he is not ready to be a sober, productive citizen."

Breeden's 2020 conviction arose out of a deal he made with an informant in 2019, according to court documents. Breeden allegedly sold about an eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine while agents with the Northwest Drug Task Force watched from afar.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.