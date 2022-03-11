Convicted drug dealer sentenced

Mar. 11—GREENSBURG — Jaron Markland has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years by Judge Matthew Bailey in the Decatur Superior Court for dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance, a Level 3 felony.

All nine years will be served at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Markland also had his probation revoked in two separate causes based on this new offense. He will serve additional jail time in those cause numbers.

"The investigation into this case points toward a network of addicts whose habits Jaron Markland helped to feed.," Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter said. "Searching his phone pursuant to a search warrant provided us with a treasure trove of information."

Harter recognizes law enforcement personnel for their hard work on this case, specifically lead investigator on the case Assistant Chief Meyer and Detective Mark Naylor, as well as partners in Fayette County who helped organize and execute the initial raid.

"I hope Mr. Markland and other drug dealers in Decatur County are beginning to learn the lesson that we are tired of them peddling poison into our community, to our friends, neighbors, and children," Harter said. "We will continue to work diligently to catch them and send them to prison where they can reflect on the harm they cause." — Information provided