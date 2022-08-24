Convicted drug felon and wife charged with illegally transferring firearms

Aug. 24—NANTICOKE — Four days before Randy Matthew Rosario pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking crack cocaine, he sold 13 firearms to his wife in order to keep the weapons within his arsenal, according to court records.

The transfer ownership of the 13 firearms is apparently illegal resulting in Rosario, 31, and Hassannah Sham Wrancher, 31, being charged Tuesday by Luzerne County detectives.

Wrancher reportedly told detectives she had no knowledge about how many firearms she bought from Rosario nor did she know how to load, unload and handle the firearms, court records say.

Wrancher further claimed, court records say, she did not enjoy discharging firearms as she feared she would break her fingernails.

Rosario was arrested in May 2021 by state police Troop P Vice Unit — Wilkes-Barre, Wilkes-Barre police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force after he sold crack cocaine in the parking lot of Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace on Highland Park Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Rosario pled guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance before Judge David W. Lupas on May 9, and was immediately sentenced to 18 months probation.

Four days before pleading guilty and being sentenced, Rosario and Wrancher went to a licensed firearm dealer in Wilkes-Barre Township to transfer 12 of his firearms to Wrancher, court records say.

Two days after Rosario was sentenced, detectives visited Rosario and Wrancher at their West South Street residence in Nanticoke where they seized 14 firearms in an unlocked closet and a safe, and a firearm kept at a storage unit on Mundy Street, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Most of the firearms were loaded when seized, court records say.

Rosario allegedly told detectives, "She did it for me so I could keep them," acknowledging he had access to all of the firearms.

Rosario and Wrancher were arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Rosario was charged with 39 counts of criminal conspiracy to provide false information to transfer firearms. He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

Wrancher was charged with 26 counts of criminal conspiracy to provide false information to transfer firearms and 13 counts of unsworn falsification to authorities. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.