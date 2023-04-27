Convicted drug trafficker back behind bars after officers find fentanyl, weapon inside home

A Cobb County man convicted of drug trafficking is back in jail after police say they found fentanyl, marijuana, and a high-powered weapon inside his home.

Detectives told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the bust was all part of an ongoing drug investigation.

It’s unclear how many people could face charges and how widespread the investigation is, but Seiden confirmed Thursday that the Marietta, Cobb, and Smyrna organized crime unit, also known as the MCS unit, is leading the investigation.

T’shuan Sherrod, 35, remains behind bars charged with numerous felonies, including trafficking fentanyl and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say it was Tuesday when authorities descended on this suspected drug dealer’s home near Smyrna along Quiet Creek Court.

According to an arrest warrant, when police searched Sherrod’s home, they found a number of drugs and weapons, including a Century Arms Draco, fentanyl, Xanax, oxycodone, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, morphine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy, cocaine, and Adderall.

Police say some of the drugs were put in separate bags, packaged to be sold on the streets.

In 2009, the same suspect was arrested and convicted of trafficking cocaine.

