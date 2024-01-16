Convicted DUI offenders arrested again for DUI

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A convicted DUI offender has been arrested for a deadly crash over the weekend and could face murder charges.

35-year-old, Ryan Trevino, has two prior DUI convictions, and according to investigators, was arrested in October for another suspected DUI.

Suspect in deadly crash has history of DUI, deputies say

If Trevino is charged in this deadly crash, this would be the fourth time he will be charged with driving under the influence.

Monday, the latest update from officials is that he is recovering in the hospital, waiting to be booked.

The Fresno Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Saturday’s deadly crash as 78-year-old Ryan Tarter of Fresno.

The crash happened on Millerton Road and Marina Drive, and investigators say the suspect, 35-year-old Ryan Trevino, was driving drunk and slammed head-on into the victim’s truck.

Trevino has an extensive history of DUIs. Two prior convictions. One in 2006 when he was a teenager, and another in 2018 where he was sentenced to 200 days in jail, and three years probation.

On top of this, he has one current charge for DUI in October of last year.

Now, the question arises, could Trevino face a murder charge, if he is found responsible for this deadly crash?

“Whenever you enter a plea to DUI or are convicted of DUI. You’re given an admonition that if you cause a crash that kills somebody, and it’s found that you were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, even a prescription drug, you can be charged with murder,” said Defense Attorney Mark King.

King says it is likely we could see some serious charges come down from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

“If he pleas to that or is convicted of that, the minimum sentence is 15 years to life, the judge has no choice,” he said.

Another case where a DUI offender has been arrested for yet another DUI is the case of Karmjit Singh.

In 2019, Singh was charged with the killing of 8-year-old Maverick Martzen.

EXCLUSIVE: Martzen opens up following the tragic death of her son in suspected DUI crash

Investigators say he ran a stop sign at over 100 miles an hour in Selma and was arrested for DUI.

Singh took a plea deal after the charges were changed from murder to voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to six years.

But just this past November, he was arrested for driving under the influence again.

The family of Maverick sending us this statement on the arrest.

“As we near the five-year anniversary of the death of our son, Maverick, it is devastating to be informed that Mr. Singh has once again been arrested for the same crime that killed our precious little boy.”

Singh is set to have his preliminary hearing in February.

We reached out to the CHP for the latest on their investigation but they did not get back to us.

We are hoping for more information on Tuesday on Trevino’s charges.

