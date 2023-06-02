Convicted Elmira murderer sentenced to additional time for police chase that ended in Pa.

An Elmira man serving a sentence of 20 years to life for a 2021 murder was subsequently sentenced this week to additional prison time stemming from his attempt to flee into Pennsylvania following the crime.

Lawrence Williams, 42, was sentenced in December 2021 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the April 14, 2021 shooting death of 35-year-old Christopher White.

Elmira police said White was killed in the middle of the street in front of 664 Park Place after being chased from West Fifth Street to the scene of the shooting.

White’s body was found in the street, just a short distance from the apartment where he lived.

A month after the shooting, after a warrant was issued by Chemung County Court, Elmira police attempted to take Williams into custody.

Williams fled when officers approached and led police on a two-hour chase that crossed state lines and ended when he was arrested by a Pennsylvania state trooper in Wyoming County.

Williams was charged in Pennsylvania with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer as a result of that chase.

He was sentenced this week in Bradford County Court to 18 to 60 months in prison on that charge. The time would be served in New York state prison concurrent to the murder sentence, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's Office.

Williams is incarcerated at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Man convicted for Elmira murder gets extra time for Pa. police chase