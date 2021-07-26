Convicted of embezzlement, former Central Prison manager will serve at least 4 1/2 years

Ames Alexander
·1 min read

A former North Carolina prison manager now knows what it’s like to be on the other side of the bars.

Michael Scott Ragan, a former business manager at Central Prison in Raleigh, has been sentenced to a minimum of four and a half years in prison for embezzling more than $260,000 from the state. He has also been ordered to pay restitution for the full amount he embezzled.

He’s currently incarcerated at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury.

The indictment stated that Ragan, 50, had embezzled a total of $266,557.22 using state-issued procurement credit cards from Sept. 24, 2012, until March 10, 2020, according to a March story in the (Raleigh) News & Observer.

The indictment also alleged that Ragan used his procurement card — and the procurement cards of two other state employees — to purchase Christmas decorations, jewelry, pet supplies, gift cards, appliances and furniture, among other things.

Michael Scott Ragan, who was accused of using more than $260,000 in state money for jewelry, Christmas decorations and other items, has been sentenced to prison.
Michael Scott Ragan, who was accused of using more than $260,000 in state money for jewelry, Christmas decorations and other items, has been sentenced to prison.

It’s unclear how and why Ragan’s purchases were approved by state officials.

“The department continues to review p-card policies and procedures and is taking appropriate actions to safeguard the expenditure of state tax dollars,” state prison spokesman John Bull stated in an email to the Observer.

“The Department of Public Safety takes all allegations of fraud, waste and abuse seriously and will not tolerate criminal activities,” Bull wrote.

Ragan joined the prison system as a correctional officer in 1994 and resigned from his job as a business manager in April 2020, state records show. He was earning about $58,000 a year at the time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spain's COVID-19 incidence rate rises, but officials see signs of hope

    The number of new COVID-19 cases in Spain continued to increase on Monday, with the 14-day incidence rate reaching 700 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, but officials said the situation was improving in some of the hardest-hit areas. The total number of cases in Spain reached 4.3 million amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, while deaths totalled 81,268, 47 more than in the last Health Ministry report released on Friday. "It looks like we are starting to observe a deceleration in the incidence's rhythm of growth," deputy health minister Silvia Calzon told a news briefing, adding that more than 65% of new cases were among people below the age of 40 as Spain has prioritised vaccination by age groups.

  • Nearly two-thirds of women in U.K. military endure bullying and sexual abuse, report finds

    Almost two-thirds of women in the U.K. military have experienced bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination during their careers, according to a parliamentary report released on Sunday. The big picture: The U.K. defense subcommittee shared its findings after conducting interviews with roughly 4,200 women, amounting to nine percent of the regular female military population. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of those women who were interviewed for the r

  • Expert at murder trial: Uber rider stabbed up to 120 times

    There were more than 100 stab wounds on a South Carolina university student killed by a man who attacked her after she mistakenly thought his car was her Uber ride, a pathologist testified Monday. There was also so little blood left in 21-year-old Samantha Josephson's body — 20 milliliters (1.3 tablespoons) when a body typically has at least 4 liters (1 gallon) — that workers at her autopsy struggled to get enough blood for routine testing, said Dr. Thomas Beaver, who conducted the examination of the woman after her death. The murder and kidnapping trial of Nathaniel Rowland entered its second week Monday as Beaver spent an hour methodically detailing the roughly 120 separate stab wounds on Josephson's body.

  • Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse

    The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle of the night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives. Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old with a love of travel, was the last victim identified, ending what her relatives described as a torturous four-week wait.

  • US will reportedly keep travel restrictions in place as highly infectious Delta variant surges

    COVID-19 cases have increased in several states among unvaccinated people as the Delta variant spreads rapidly.

  • "Dating Game Killer" Rodney Alcala dies at 77

    Alcala was given the nickname the "Dating Game Killer" for his appearance on the show in 1978.

  • Mighty Ducks star graduates from drug rehab program

    Shaun Weiss, who starred in Disney’s The Mighty Ducks, is on his way to beating drugs for good.

  • Drunk driver jailed after leading police on 130mph chase in Bentley while high on cocaine

    A photographer caught an image of the Bentley Continental GT, with all four wheels off the ground, a split second before impact.

  • New York City issues vaccine mandate for city workers to fight Delta variant

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York City will require municipal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September or face weekly testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday, as authorities nationwide have ramped up vaccine promotion to try to stem a wave of infections caused by the Delta variant. Mayor de Blasio's announcement, which affects more than 300,000 municipal workers and sets a vaccination deadline of Sept. 13, comes a week after the city passed a vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers at city-run hospitals and clinics. The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first found in India earlier this year, has quickly driven up infections across the United States after the country enjoyed a drop-off in cases and hospitalizations when vaccines became widely available in the spring.

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $235 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm have plunged about 70% in New York trading since Friday following reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China re

  • DaBaby Brings Out Tory Lanez Right After Megan Thee Stallion’s Set at Rolling Loud Festival

    In a clearly provocative move, rapper DaBaby brought out Tory Lanez during his set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on Sunday night — right after a set by Megan Thee Stallion, who accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot last year. Lanez was brought out onstage during DaBaby’s set wearing an oversized costume, […]

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • Suspicions raised after woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend

    The relationship between high school sweethearts turns toxic, culminating in a fatal shooting with allegations of abuse that would leave their families shattered and their small town of Griffin, Georgia, divided over the evidence in the case.

  • Florida man washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device

    Reza Baluchi told the coast guard he was headed 1,000 miles north in a running wheel contraption but ended up 30 miles south A Florida resident washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device. Photograph: Flagler County Sheriff's Office A Florida man startled beachgoers when he washed ashore inside a hybrid bubble-running wheel device. The man, identified by a local news channel as Reza Baluchi, washed ashore in Flagler county on the east coast of Florida on Saturday. He was in

  • A Key Trump Witness Is Being Muzzled Over Her Custody Battle

    Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAs the New York criminal investigation into the Trump Organization deepens, a parallel battle is quietly playing out in the city’s family court, where lawyers are trying to muzzle one of the government’s key witnesses—and cast doubt over her mental health.Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg—and former daughter-in-law of one of Trump’s closest business confidants, Allen Weisselberg—has told investigators that ex

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.