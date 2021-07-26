Convicted of embezzlement, former Central Prison manager will serve at least 4 1/2 years

A former North Carolina prison manager now knows what it’s like to be on the other side of the bars.

Michael Scott Ragan, a former business manager at Central Prison in Raleigh, has been sentenced to a minimum of four and a half years in prison for embezzling more than $260,000 from the state. He has also been ordered to pay restitution for the full amount he embezzled.

He’s currently incarcerated at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury.

The indictment stated that Ragan, 50, had embezzled a total of $266,557.22 using state-issued procurement credit cards from Sept. 24, 2012, until March 10, 2020, according to a March story in the (Raleigh) News & Observer.

The indictment also alleged that Ragan used his procurement card — and the procurement cards of two other state employees — to purchase Christmas decorations, jewelry, pet supplies, gift cards, appliances and furniture, among other things.

Michael Scott Ragan, who was accused of using more than $260,000 in state money for jewelry, Christmas decorations and other items, has been sentenced to prison.

It’s unclear how and why Ragan’s purchases were approved by state officials.

“The department continues to review p-card policies and procedures and is taking appropriate actions to safeguard the expenditure of state tax dollars,” state prison spokesman John Bull stated in an email to the Observer.

“The Department of Public Safety takes all allegations of fraud, waste and abuse seriously and will not tolerate criminal activities,” Bull wrote.

Ragan joined the prison system as a correctional officer in 1994 and resigned from his job as a business manager in April 2020, state records show. He was earning about $58,000 a year at the time.