Convicted escaped murderer spotted on surveillance camera just a mile from Pa. prison

A convicted murderer was spotted on a surveillance camera Saturday morning just 1.5 miles from the Pennsylvania prison he escaped from Thursday, according to officials.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was seen on the camera at 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lenape Road, not far from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township.

Police also received a report of an attempted burglary near the area in the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane in Pocopson Township. at 11:30 p.m. on Friday. It's not clear if this incident is related to Cavalcante at this time.

The inmate has been on the run since Thursday, when he escaped from the prison at at 8:50 a.m., officials said.

Cavalcante, who is from Brazil, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend and sentenced to life in prison without parole last week, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office.

He is also wanted in connection with a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Cavalcante "is considered an extremely dangerous man" and anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately, District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement.

Danelo Cavalcante in the clothes he wore during his escape. (Chester County District Attorney)

“Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time," Ryan said. "Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious."

He was seen on surveillance footage wearing a light-colored shirt, pants, white sneakers and a backpack. Cavalcante has long, black curly hair, brown eyes, is five feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds, according to his "wanted" poster.

Hundreds of officers from local and state departments, the U.S. Marshals Service and SWAT, are searching for Cavalcante.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that can lead to his capture.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com