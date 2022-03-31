Convicted Essex County serial killer faces new murder charge in death of 15-year-old

Convicted Essex County serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver faces another murder charge for a 15-year-old Newark girl who went missing in 2016, authorities said Thursday.

A jury already convicted Wheeler-Weaver in three murders before linking him to the death of Mawa Doumbia, was last seen leaving her home in Newark by her father and sister on Oct. 7, 2016, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

She was later reported missing but was never found. Three years later on May 9, 2019, a decomposing body was found in an old carriage house on Main Street in Orange.

The cause of death for the unidentified remains was strangulation. The person found in the carriage house remained unidentified until last November when she was positively identified as Doumbia.

The prosecutor's office said an investigation found "extensive digital evidence" that Wheeler-Weaver met Doumbia online on Oct. 7 and solicited her to meet him in-person to have sex. He is accused of going to her home and then the carriage house where he allegedly strangled her and left her body in the building.

In October 20201, just a month before Doumbia's body was identified, Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in prison after being found guilty of killing three women in 2016 over an 88-day period. He had attempted to murder a fourth.

Police began investigating Wheeler-Weaver after the disappearance of 20-year-old Montclair College student Sarah Butler. She met the serial killer through the social media site Tagged and had him pick her up in her parents' minivan the night she disappeared.

Before their meetup, she texted him the fateful message "You're not a serial killer, right?" Her body was later found in Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, hidden behind a pile of sticks and leaves.

Robin West, 19, of Philadelphia and Joann Brown, 33, of Newark were also killed by Wheeler-Weaver.

West disappeared in August 2016 and was found a month later in an abandoned building in Orange that had been set ablaze. Brown was found strangled in December 2016 at a vacant home in Orange not far from where Wheeler-Weaver lived.

His fourth victim, Tiffany Taylor, was able to escape. She woke up in the back seat of a car handcuffed, duct tape covering her head and covering her nose and mouth and was being raped. She managed to escape after she convinced him to go back to the Ritz Motel in Elizabeth to retrieve her phone.

Authorities say Wheeler-Weaver arranged encounters for sex with the four women and then attacked them, wrapping the victims' faces in tape and strangling them with articles of clothing. He targeted prostitutes or women dabbling in the sex trade, choosing victims he thought would go unmissed, prosecutors said.

Butler's family was integral to Wheeler-Weaver's fall. They discovered his profile while going through Butler's social media accounts following her disappearance. Her sister and friend catfished him and arranged for Wheeler-Weaver to meet at a Panera Bread in Glen Ridge. Instead of a woman, he found the Montclair police instead.

The stories of Wheeler-Weaver's victims and their families were explored in a special report from NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network after the trial ended in December 2019.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said he couldn't rule out that there were other victims of Wheeler-Weaver. They were looking into open cases with similar patterns

