Convicted ex-Chester County sheriff Underwood, 2 deputies to be sentenced Monday

More than a year after a South Carolina jury convicted him of corruption in office, former Chester County Sheriff Alex “Big A” Underwood is expected to find out Monday if he will go to prison.

Sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs for Underwood and two deputies is set for federal court Monday afternoon.

Underwood, former chief deputy Robert Sprouse, and former Lt. Johnny Neal were convicted in April 2021 in federal court.

Sprouse is set to be sentenced first Monday at 2 p.m., with Neal afterward, and then Underwood, court records show.

Childs, who also was the trial judge in 2021, is nominated pending U.S. Senate approval to become a U.S. Court of Appeals justice.

The convictions

Underwood, 59, was convicted in April 2021 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program theft, and unlawful arrest of a Chester County man in 2018, records show. Federal sentencing guidelines show Underwood faces 46-57 months in prison.

Prosecutors said in court documents he abused the trust of the public and taxpayers and deserves the maximum sentence.

His lawyers, Stanley Myers and Jake Moore, have filed documents asking that Underwood receive far less time because of his career as a police officer that spanned more than 30 years.

Underwood was sheriff from 2013 until he was suspended from office by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster after Underwood was indicted in May 2019. Underwood lost a bid for re-election while suspended in 2020.

He was the first African-American elected sheriff in Chester County. He gained a national reputation after arresting gang members in the killing of a Chester city councilman, and bringing a child from Pennsylvania to hunt with him in Chester.

Deputies also convicted, face sentencing

Neal, 41, faces 46-57 months in prison, court records state. He was convicted of falsification of records, federal program theft, unlawful arrest, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud, documents show.

Sprouse, 46, faces a range of 30-37 months after he was convicted of conspiracy to falsify records and commit federal program theft, falsification of records, false statements, and federal program theft, records state.

Lawyers for both Neal and Sprouse have filed court documents asking for lenient sentences.

In the past dozen years, 12 sheriffs in South Carolina have been charged or convicted of crimes in federal and state courts, records show. All 46 counties in South Carolina have an elected sheriff who is the top law enforcement officer in each county.

Federal courts do not allow video or cameras. Follow developments of the sentencing Monday from McClatchy at heraldonline.com and thestate.com.